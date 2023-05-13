Dead – Death – Obituary News : Volleyball star Ana Paula Borgo’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ana Paula Borgo: The Beloved Volleyball Star of Brazil

Introduction

Ana Paula Borgo was a name synonymous with Brazilian volleyball. She was loved not only by her fans but also by her teammates and opponents. Her passing away on May 12, 2023, due to stomach cancer has left the sports world in shock and mourning. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and legacy of this young star of Brazil.

Early Life and Career

Born on October 20, 1993, in Bauru, Brazil, Ana Paula Borgo was introduced to sports at a young age. She started playing volleyball as a child and soon found her passion for the game. Her talent was evident from an early age, and she worked tirelessly to improve her skills.

Borgo started her professional career with Sao Caetano before moving on to Pinheiros, Finasa/Osasco, and Praia Clube. However, she was not only successful at the club level but also with the Brazilian national team. She was an integral part of the team that won the U-23 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in Turkey in 2015.

Rising to Fame

Ana Paula Borgo’s rise to fame was not sudden. She worked hard and persevered, and her efforts paid off. She became a household name in Brazilian volleyball and was loved by fans for her dedication and passion for the game.

Borgo’s most significant achievement with the national team came in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League where they won the silver medal. She was also part of the team that won the Olympic South American qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 at Cajamarca, where they took home the gold medal.

Borgo’s Battle with Cancer

Despite her success on the court, Ana Paula Borgo’s life was not without challenges. In September 2022, she was diagnosed with stomach cancer during a medical checkup prior to her signing with Barueri in Brazil. She immediately started her treatment and fought hard against the disease. However, cancer eventually took her life on May 12, 2023.

Tributes Pour In

Ana Paula Borgo’s passing has left the sports world in mourning. Tributes poured in from all over the world, with fans, teammates, and opponents expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of the beloved volleyball star.

Fluminense, the Brazilian club where Borgo played in the 2019-2020 season, released a statement expressing their deep sadness at her passing. They acknowledged her contributions to the team and the sport and extended their condolences to her family and friends.

Conclusion

Ana Paula Borgo was more than just a volleyball player. She was an inspiration to many, a role model for young girls who aspired to be like her. Her dedication, passion, and perseverance will continue to inspire generations of volleyball players in Brazil and beyond. Rest in peace, Ana Paula Borgo. You will be missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

