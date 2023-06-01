Dead – Death – Obituary News : Vybz Kartel: Death Hoax or Alive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vybz Kartel: Is He Dead or Alive?

Recently, the name Vybz Kartel has been circulating on social media platforms due to rumors of his passing. Vybz Kartel is a famous Jamaican musician, but currently, there is no confirmation of his death. Many people are shocked and confused about whether he is dead or alive. In this article, we will discuss Vybz Kartel and provide answers to all your doubts.

The Passing Rumors

Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as Kartel’s passing news left many questions in people’s minds. According to the report, Vybz Kartel is still alive and totally fine. This is not the first time his death rumors have circulated. When he was hospitalized in the past, the news of his passing took the internet by storm.

Is Vybz Kartel Dead or Alive?

Reportedly, Vybz Kartel is fighting with his health problems for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital with a kidney infection in September 2017. He was discharged after staying in the hospital for a week and receiving treatment. In 2019, he was also hospitalized with an unrevealed medical condition. On the basis of the report, Kartel also underwent a battery of tests at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He was taken to the hospital with a problem and his heartbeat was at over 150 beats per minute. But still, he is alive and fine.

Vybz Kartel’s Career

Vybz Kartel is a very well-known Jamaican reggae and dancehall recording artist, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His real name is Adidija Azim Palmer, but he is better known as Vybz Kartel. He started his career when he was in his teens with his first recording Love Fat Woman, which he released on Alvin Reid’s label. He professionally began making music in 1993 and has already released some hit songs. He made his career by himself and achieved huge success.

Conclusion

Despite rumors of his passing, Vybz Kartel is still alive and fighting his health problems. He is a very famous Jamaican musician who has already made a name for himself in the industry. We hope that this article has cleared all your doubts about his passing and provided you with valuable information about his life and career.

