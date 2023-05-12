Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wabwire Shoots Indian Moneylender at Rajja Chambers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CCTV Footage Shows Ugandan Police Officer Fatally Shooting Indian National

A shocking video has emerged of police officer Ivan Wabwire shooting dead Uttam Bhandari, the Director of TFS Financial Services, at the Rajja Chambers in Kampala. The footage shows Wabwire, dressed in full uniform and armed with an AK-47 gun, interacting with Bhandari before opening fire, killing him instantly.

The Loan and Disappearance

Wabwire had acquired a loan with TFS Financial Services in 2020 and had only paid three installments before disappearing. According to police, Wabwire had come to Bhandari to get a quotation to take to an identified bank so that the bank could buy off the loan. However, the interaction between the two men is still unclear.

The Shooting and Aftermath

From the body language in the CCTV footage, one can deduce that the exchange between Wabwire and Bhandari was tense. Wabwire then cocks his gun before opening fire, shooting Bhandari in the chest and head. The Indian nationals’ customers then fled for their lives. After the shooting, Wabwire jumped on a boda and rushed to Central Police Station Kampala, where he abandoned the killer gun.

Police Response

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, told the Indian business community on Friday that the shooting should not be regarded as a “case of organized or targeted crime, but rather as an isolated incident.” However, cases of security personnel misusing their guns have been on the rise in recent years, with a UPDF guard recently shooting dead Labour Minister Col. Charles Engola.

Conclusion

The shooting of Uttam Bhandari by police officer Ivan Wabwire is a tragic event that highlights the need for better training and oversight of security personnel in Uganda. It is also a reminder of the dangers that can arise when individuals misuse their power and weapons. The hope is that justice will be served for Bhandari and his family, and that steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Surveillance video Security camera footage Crime scene investigation Evidence collection Homicide investigation

News Source : Kim Aine

Source Link :CCTV FOOTAGE: How Wabwire Shot Dead an Indian Moneylender at Rajja Chambers/