Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Wade Antisdale Passes Away from Heart Failure – Condolences”

Remembering Wade Antisdale

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Wade Antisdale. He passed away at 12:16 pm today due to heart failure, which was the underlying cause of his passing. Wade was not only a close friend of ours, but he also held a position at the Hermitage, and was a member of the community until recently when he resided at an assisted living facility.

Wade lived a full life, and during his 74 years on this earth, he had a wide variety of interesting experiences and activities. He was a bodybuilder who competed in competitions, a competent classical musician, and a literature master’s degree holder from Stanford University.

However, his love for the Hermitage was intense and unyielding. He had been of assistance to the monks, laborers, and guests at the Hermitage for a significant amount of time. His dedication to the Hermitage was ingrained in every aspect of his being, and it showed in his selflessness and diligence.

We pray that Wade finds comfort in the Lord and is reunited with all the creatures he loved and cared for throughout his life. May he rest in peace. Our sincere condolences go out to Wade and his family on the passing of their much-loved animal companion. Job well done, Wade.

