Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wade Bennett Remembered by Family and Friends in Locust Grove

Remembering Wade Bennett: A Father Figure and Role Model

It would not be an exaggeration in the least to state that Wade Bennett served as an additional parental figure to me as I was coming of age. I would say that my relationship with his son is on par with that which I would have with a sibling. Because of Wade, my father and I are now considered to be honorary Bennetts.

And we have never felt like we were in any other sort of relationship than that of family around them. This is because we have always felt like we were a part of the Bennett family. Wade never ceased treating me as if I were his own child, not even after I had grown up and become an adult. And I’m quite confident that it wasn’t simply my own experience.

A Father to All

Throughout the duration of my life, I have been a witness to it. Wade accepted everyone that his sons brought into his life and treated them as if they were his own, whether it was going on vacations with him or offering him advice.

Wade was very grateful for the people that his sons brought into his life. Wade created an influence on people that will last for all time and pushed people to be like him and produce smiles wherever they went. This legacy will carry on forever. From this point forward, there will be a great deal fewer people on Lake Hudson and on this planet who are able to grin and laugh, but his legacy will endure for all of eternity. Please remember to include the Bennett family and all of Wade’s countless other friends and family members in your thoughts.

A Grateful Community

Thank you. We are keeping you in our hearts and minds always. I would like to express my gratitude for enabling Braden Bennett and me to stay up later than Jo’Nan’s recommended time of going to bed each and every night. Well said Dekota. My younger brother was the kind of person who would never talk to a complete stranger, and the friends that he acquired immediately felt like family to him. We are happy to count you as a member of our group.

Wade Bennett’s impact will be felt for generations to come. His kindness, generosity, and love for his family and friends will never be forgotten. We will continue to honor his memory and keep his legacy alive.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Wade Bennett Obituary, Locust Grove Oklahoma, Family And Friends Mourns Death – fh memorial/