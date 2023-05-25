Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wagner Fighter Killed at Homecoming Party

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wagner Group Withdraws from Bakmut After Alleged War Crimes, Brags About High Honors

The Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, has withdrawn from the Ukrainian city of Bakmut after being accused of committing war crimes. The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the withdrawal, saying that his fighters were “resting” and preparing for their next assignment. Prigozhin also bragged that some of his fighters had received high honors from the Kremlin after President Vladimir Putin intervened to order awards be given promptly. However, news broke that a recently released Wagner fighter was shot dead upon returning home. The man, identified only as Yury S., was celebrating his homecoming in a village in the Irkutsk region when he got into a drunken argument with an acquaintance, who then pulled out a gun and killed him. It is not clear what the two argued about. Police are now reportedly questioning the alleged gunman, identified only as Konstantin in local reports.

The Wagner Group has been accused of committing numerous war crimes in Ukraine, including torture, murder, and rape. The group is known for recruiting former prisoners and criminals to fight in its ranks, and at least two ex-convicts who fought for the group have allegedly gone home and committed murders. The group secured pardons for these inmates in exchange for their service in Ukraine. Prigozhin has taken pride in what he claims the group accomplished through its deranged prison-recruitment scheme. He made sure to take a parting shot at the regular Russian army on Thursday as he performed his victory lap, saying that his fighters would stand up and block the path of the Ukrainian army if the military had a hard time.

The situation in Ukraine remains volatile, with Russian-backed separatists controlling parts of the country’s eastern regions. The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives since it began in 2014. The Wagner Group’s activities in Ukraine have drawn criticism from the international community, with the United States imposing sanctions on the group in 2018. The European Union has also imposed sanctions on the group, as well as on Prigozhin himself. The group has also been linked to attempted interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Despite the accusations against the Wagner Group, it continues to operate with impunity, with the Russian government denying any involvement in its activities. The group’s withdrawal from Bakmut may be seen as a temporary setback, but it is unlikely to be the end of its operations in Ukraine or elsewhere. The group’s recruitment of former prisoners and criminals, as well as its alleged involvement in war crimes, highlights the dangers of unregulated mercenary groups operating in conflict zones. The international community must take stronger action to hold such groups accountable for their actions and prevent them from causing further harm.

News Source : Allison Quinn

Source Link :Wagner Fighter Shot Dead at His Homecoming Party/