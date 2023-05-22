Dead – Death – Obituary News : Waldameer Park Owner Paul Nelson Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Nelson’s stewardship of Waldameer Park & Water World was legendary. The amusement park, which started as a small picnic spot overlooking Lake Erie, became a regional icon under Nelson’s guidance and leadership. Located in Millcreek Township, just yards away from the natural playlands of Presque Isle State Park and Lake Erie, Waldameer Park & Water World transformed from a collection of outdated rides to a recreational powerhouse that welcomed thousands of visitors every summer.

Paul Nelson was a towering figure in the Erie community. He was one of the best-known business owners in the region, and his work at Waldameer earned him national renown among amusement park trade groups and thrill ride aficionados. More than just a business owner, Nelson saw giving back to Erie, through his devotion to his beloved park, as something of a duty.

“I have a feeling and it’s deep within me that we owe this community an awful lot,” said Nelson in 2015, when Waldameer won an Erie Times-News Commitment to Erie award.

Nelson grew up at Waldameer, starting to work there at age 11 in 1945 for then-owner and family friend Alex Moeller, who went on to adopt Nelson and promise him the park. Nelson worked his way up to general manager and took over the park when Moeller died in 1965.

In the mid-1980s, Nelson sold the wooden horses and other animals on Waldameer’s historic carousel, raising $1 million, which he invested in the park and used to help open Water World in 1986. He replaced the old carousel with a less-expensive merry-go-round that has fiberglass animals and carries more riders.

Following the water park, Nelson added rides including the Sea Dragon in 1992, the 100-foot-tall Ferris Wheel in 1994, the Thunder Driver log flume in 1996, the Steel Dragon spinning coaster in 2004 and, in 2008, the much anticipated and celebrated Ravine Flyer II wooden coaster that carries riders over Peninsula Drive. One of its biggest rides, the Rocket Blast, opened in the summer of 2021.

Nelson’s strategy was to add improvements to the park every year, whether with a new ride or new landscaping or a new water feature. He loved tinkering with Waldameer, ensuring that the park remained fresh and exciting to visitors.

“We plan long range,” he said. “We put something big in every year. That keeps us in the public’s eye.”

Over the past three years, Nelson navigated Waldameer through the pandemic, one of the most difficult periods in the park’s history. In his final weeks, Nelson oversaw the installation and near completion of Waldameer’s newest attraction — the $9 million Rocket Blast, the biggest investment in the park’s history, a “water coaster” that features more than 800 feet of twists and turns.

In his final weeks, Nelson also oversaw a key purchase designed to make sure Waldameer has enough land to expand well into the future. Waldameer on May 1 bought the mobile home park located on both sides of the driveway that leads to the parking lot on the southwest corner of the park. The purchase price was $2.65 million.

Waldameer, under Nelson, honored its origins as it expanded into the future. Nelson was proud to recount the history of the park, which opened under the Waldameer name in 1896 and celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2021. The park remained a family business, with Nelson’s wife handling human resources, and their son-in-law Steve Gorman serving as the president and general manager of Waldameer.

Paul Nelson’s legacy continues at Waldameer Park & Water World. His dedication and vision transformed the park into a regional icon, providing fun and thrills to generations of visitors. His love for Erie and his commitment to his community will always be remembered.

Waldameer Park & Water World Paul Nelson Amusement park Erie, Pennsylvania Legacy

News Source : Ed Palattella

Source Link :Paul Nelson, owner of Waldameer Park & Water World, dies at 89/