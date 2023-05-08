Dead – Death – Obituary News : Walmart to Pay $4M in Customer Compensation: Who Qualifies? How to Claim?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Department of Justice Orders Walmart to Pay $4 Million in Compensation for Fraud Scheme

The United States Department of Justice recently ordered Walmart to distribute a total of $4 million in compensation to customers who were affected by a fraudulent scheme. The scheme involved a third-party company that Walmart had hired to manage its money transfer services. The company, known as Western Union, had been facilitating fraudulent transactions and Walmart had failed to adequately monitor and prevent this from happening.

The Justice Department’s investigation found that Walmart did not have sufficient controls in place to prevent the fraudulent activity from occurring. As a result, the company has been ordered to pay the $4 million in compensation to customers who were impacted by the scheme.

Who is Eligible for Compensation?

If you believe that you were impacted by the fraudulent scheme at Walmart, you may be eligible for compensation. The compensation is available to customers who used Walmart’s money transfer services between January 1, 2013, and December 31, 2018. To be eligible for compensation, you must have experienced one of the following:

Transferred money through Walmart’s money transfer services and were a victim of fraud

Transferred money through Walmart’s money transfer services and reported fraud to Walmart or the authorities

Transferred money through Walmart’s money transfer services and did not receive a refund for a fraudulent transaction

How to Request Compensation

If you believe that you are eligible for compensation, you can request it by following these steps:

Visit Walmart’s compensation website at www.walmartmoneytransfersettlement.com Click on the “File a Claim” button Fill out the claim form with your personal information, including your name, address, and contact information Provide details about your transaction, including the date, the amount transferred, and any other relevant information Submit your claim form

Once you submit your claim form, it will be reviewed to determine your eligibility for compensation. If you are found to be eligible, you will receive a payment from Walmart in the amount of the fraudulent transaction or up to a maximum of $7,000, whichever is less.

The Deadline for Filing a Claim

The deadline for filing a claim is March 10, 2021. If you do not file a claim by this date, you will not be eligible for compensation. It is important to file your claim as soon as possible to ensure that you receive the compensation that you are entitled to.

Conclusion

If you believe that you were impacted by the fraudulent scheme at Walmart, it is important to take action and request compensation. By following the steps outlined above, you can file a claim and potentially receive compensation for your losses. The deadline for filing a claim is approaching quickly, so it is important to act now to protect your rights and ensure that you are fairly compensated.

