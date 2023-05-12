Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wapato Native Charlie Jimenez Passes Away from Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Charlie Jimenez Obituary, Death – Investigation Continues into Recent Homicide in Yakima County

Last Friday, a deadly shooting took place in Yakima County, resulting in the death of Wapato resident Charlie Jimenez at the age of 35. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, despite the identification of the victim by officials from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the Shooting

According to reports, Jimenez was standing in the front yard of a residence located in the 700 block of Wasco Avenue when two vehicles pulled up and fired multiple shots from both of the cars. Jimenez sustained gunshot wounds to his leg, abdomen, and chest. He passed away before he could be taken to the hospital.

Identification of Suspect Vehicles

The suspect vehicles were identified by the police using security footage taken from the surrounding area. One of the vehicles was located by an officer from the Toppenish Police Department shortly after the incident had occurred. However, the driver managed to flee the scene but lost control of the vehicle and crashed it close to Buena. The three occupants of the car managed to escape but were eventually caught by the police. Only two of them are currently being held in the Yakima County jail on charges of second-degree murder.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and it is possible that additional arrests will be made. According to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic, surveillance video revealed the presence of two suspicious vehicles, and he claims that shots were fired from both of them. However, only one of the vehicles has been located so far, and the investigation into the whereabouts of the other car and suspects continues.

Motivation for the Crime

The police have not commented on whether or not the shooting was gang-related or if there was any motivation for the crime.

Conclusion

The loss of Charlie Jimenez has left his family and friends devastated. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The investigation into the deadly shooting continues, and we hope that the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office can bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice soon.

Wapato Native Charlie Jimenez Charlie Jimenez Death Charlie Jimenez Obituary Shooting Incident of Charlie Jimenez Updates on Charlie Jimenez’s Obituary

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Charlie Jimenez Obituary, Death, Wapato Native Charlie Jimenez Has Died – Shooting – obituary updates/