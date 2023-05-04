Dead – Death – Obituary News : “War in Sudan: The Harsh Reality of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Reality of War in Sudan: An Eyewitness Account from Dr. Marwa Babiker Elamin

Four years ago, Sudan was at the start of a revolution against the government, which was met with peaceful protests. The situation escalated when regime forces massacred protestors in a horrific and tragic surprise attack. In the years since the successful overthrow of former president Omar Al-Bashir, Sudan has struggled to find stability and remained under a violent military regime. Recently, two factions of the regime, the Sudanese armed forces, loyal to Al-Bashir, and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), loyal to former warlord Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (or Hemedti), are caught in a power struggle that has triggered war in the capital Khartoum. Dr. Marwa Babiker Elamin, a doctor and poet, who was interviewed by British Vogue during the early days of the revolution, provides an eyewitness account of the current situation in Sudan.

On April 15, 2019, Dr. Elamin woke up to hundreds of WhatsApp messages from Sudan. The messages contained videos of missiles being fired, buildings collapsing, and pictures of dead bodies and injured people with a lot of blood. Khartoum was being destroyed, and people were dying in the streets. The day before, there were talks about the army and the RSF. Sudan was supposed to be in the process of transitioning from military government to civilian rule. The agreement would merge the army and the RSF. Dr. Elamin wasn’t happy with the agreement as it would have kept the same military leaders around with no accountability for their previous crimes. Nevertheless, the RSF were happy, but the army was stalling signing. In a meeting with five Sudanese community leaders in the US, they discussed whether war was a real possibility. Although people saw it coming, they couldn’t believe it when it actually broke out.

“It started just two weeks ago, but every single person I know already knows someone who has died in this war. The stories are horrifying,” says Dr. Elamin. A one-year-old child got killed because a small missile fell on their home. A woman was about to give birth; she got an ambulance, and her father accompanied her, but as they got to the hospital, the ambulance was showered with bullets. They were able to get her inside the hospital, but she and her father died. Although the death toll says 500, Dr. Elamin believes that the reality is closer to the thousands because it’s not just the people hit by bullets or missiles who are dying, but those that wanted healthcare but couldn’t get it.

“The majority of the hospitals in Khartoum have been shut down. Pharmacies are closed. People are dying for not being able to get their kidney dialysis. People who have small infections are getting septicemia because they can’t get regular antibiotics.”

The current situation in Sudan is dire, and Dr. Elamin urges the international community to take action. “We need the world to stand with us. We need them to understand that this is not just a political conflict. This is a humanitarian crisis. We need them to call for an immediate ceasefire and to pressure the military leaders to respect human rights and allow for a peaceful transition to civilian rule.”

The situation in Sudan highlights the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis. It also serves as a reminder of the impact of political instability on the lives of ordinary people. We must not forget the human cost of war and conflict and work towards a future where peace and stability are the norm.

News Source : Amel Mukhtar

Source Link :“Every Single Person I Know Already Knows Someone Who Has Died”: The Reality Of War In Sudan/