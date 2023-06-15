Dead – Death – Obituary News : Warren McGraw, Former WV Supreme Court Justice, Passes at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw

West Virginia lost a stalwart public servant with the passing of former Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw at the age of 84. McGraw dedicated five decades of his life to public service, leaving an indelible mark on the state’s judiciary, legislature, and local government.

McGraw was elected to the West Virginia Supreme Court in 1998 as a Democrat, filling an unexpired six-year term. He had a reputation for being a champion of the underdog, often siding with the working class and marginalized communities in his rulings. However, he lost his bid for a full 12-year term in the 2004 election.

Despite the setback, McGraw continued to serve the people of West Virginia with distinction. He was later elected as a circuit judge in Wyoming County, where he presided over countless cases. His tenure on the bench was cut short due to the physical impairments brought on by Parkinson’s disease, prompting his retirement in 2021.

McGraw’s contributions to public service extended beyond his time on the bench. He served five terms in the state legislature, including four years as Senate president. His leadership helped shape important legislation on education, healthcare, and social services.

McGraw’s political career also included an unsuccessful bid for governor in 1984. Despite the setback, he remained committed to serving his community and went on to serve on the Wyoming County school board and as a county prosecutor.

Throughout his life, McGraw remained committed to the values of fairness, justice, and equal opportunity for all. He was a tireless advocate for the people of West Virginia, fighting against powerful interests and standing up for those who had been wronged.

In remembering McGraw’s legacy, it is clear that his contributions to public service were immeasurable. He was a man of integrity, courage, and compassion, who worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and his many accomplishments. Let us honor his memory by continuing to fight for justice and equality, and by working to build a better West Virginia for all.

News Source : KTVZ

Source Link :Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw dies at 84/