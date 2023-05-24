Dead – Death – Obituary News : Was Beau Biden Serving in Iraq When He Died?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joe Biden’s Claim That His Son Beau Died While Serving in Iraq: False

In May 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden made a statement that his son, Beau Biden, died while serving in Iraq. This claim was soon debunked, as Beau actually died from brain cancer in 2015, six years after he returned from his military service in Iraq. Biden has been open about his son’s death from cancer, and has even linked it to his exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq.

While the claim made by Biden was false, it was a slip-up that he has made before. In October 2022, he stated that his son had won the Bronze Star and lost his life in Iraq, and in a November 2022 speech, he said, “I’m thinking of Iraq because that’s where my son died.” However, in other instances, Biden has accurately stated the circumstances of his son’s death. In a Memorial Day speech on May 30, 2022, he said that Beau “didn’t die in the line of duty” and “came home from Iraq with cancer.”

Biden has linked his son’s cancer to his exposure to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Kosovo, where he served. In a roundtable on cancer and the firefighters of 9/11 in 2016, Biden shared a book titled “The Burn Pits: The Poisoning of America’s Soldiers,” which included an account of Beau’s time in service and his exposure to the burn pits. While there is no direct scientific evidence linking Beau’s exposure to the pits and his brain cancer, veterans groups have often linked various ailments to the burn pits. Biden has acknowledged the role of burn pits in increasing the risk of cancer, stating in a 2018 interview with PBS News Hour that “science has recognized there are certain carcinogens when people are exposed to them.”

In conclusion, Joe Biden’s claim that his son Beau died while serving in Iraq is false, as Beau actually died from brain cancer years after he left Iraq. However, Biden has linked his son’s cancer to his exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and has been open about the circumstances of his son’s death. While the claim made by Biden was a slip-up, it is important to ensure accuracy in public statements, especially from the President of the United States.

Beau Biden death Beau Biden Iraq Biden family tragedy Military service and death Political impact of Beau Biden’s death

News Source : Snopes

Source Link :Did Beau Biden Die While Serving in Iraq?/