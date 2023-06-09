Dead – Death – Obituary News : Was Birsa Munda’s death natural or planned on Martyr’s Day?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Arrest of Birsa Munda and his Comrades in Chota Nagpur: A Letter by JP Hewett to Sir Arthur Godley

Background

On 8th February 1900, JP Hewett, the Home Secretary of the Government of India, wrote a letter to Sir Arthur Godley, the Under-Secretary of State for India in Britain, informing him about the arrest of Birsa Munda and his comrades in Chota Nagpur. Birsa Munda was a prominent leader of the Munda tribe who had been leading a movement against the British colonial government in India.

The Arrest of Birsa Munda and his Comrades

According to Hewett’s letter, Birsa Munda and his comrades had been arrested on charges of sedition and conspiracy. The British government had accused them of inciting the Mundas to rebel against the colonial administration and creating unrest in the region.

The letter also states that the arrest of Birsa Munda and his comrades was a significant blow to the Munda rebellion. Hewett writes that Birsa Munda was the “ring leader” of the movement and had been able to mobilize a large number of Mundas to join the rebellion. With his arrest, the rebellion was expected to lose momentum and eventually fizzle out.

The Role of the Mundas in the Rebellion

The Mundas were one of the largest tribes in Chota Nagpur, which is now a part of the Indian state of Jharkhand. They had been subjected to exploitation and oppression by the British colonial authorities, who had taken over their land and imposed high taxes on them. The Mundas had also been forced to work in mines and plantations under harsh conditions.

Birsa Munda had emerged as a leader of the Mundas in the late 19th century and had started a movement against the British colonial government. He had called for the Mundas to unite and fight for their rights. His message had resonated with the Mundas, who had suffered under British colonialism for decades.

The Munda rebellion had started in 1899 and had spread across Chota Nagpur. The Mundas had attacked British officials and destroyed their property. They had also refused to pay taxes and had boycotted British institutions. The rebellion had gained momentum, and the British authorities had struggled to contain it.

The Impact of the Arrest of Birsa Munda

The arrest of Birsa Munda and his comrades had a significant impact on the Munda rebellion. With his arrest, the rebellion lost its most prominent leader and a unifying force. The Mundas were demoralized, and the rebellion lost momentum.

However, the rebellion did not completely fizzle out. The Mundas continued to resist British colonialism, albeit in a more scattered and disorganized manner. The rebellion would eventually lead to the formation of the Jharkhand movement, which sought to create a separate state for the tribal peoples of Chota Nagpur.

Conclusion

JP Hewett’s letter to Sir Arthur Godley provides insight into the British colonial government’s efforts to suppress the Munda rebellion in Chota Nagpur. The arrest of Birsa Munda and his comrades was a significant blow to the rebellion and marked the beginning of its decline. However, the rebellion would eventually lead to the formation of the Jharkhand movement, which continues to fight for the rights of tribal peoples in India.

