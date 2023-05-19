Dead – Death – Obituary News : Was Luis Miguel’s death and double singing in concert true? #TikTok

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did Luis Miguel Die and Double Sing in Concert?

It is the unknown that has arisen after various videos that circulate in social networks where they revive the theory that ‘The Sun’ passed away in 1992 and since then another person has supplanted him in his presentations. The theory that has been circulating for several years now has resurfaced once again and has left many people wondering if it could be true.

The Death of Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel is a Mexican singer known as ‘The Sun’ who has been active in the music industry since he was a child. The singer has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards for his music. However, in recent years, rumors have been circulating that Luis Miguel died in 1992 and that his record label has been using a double to continue his performances.

The theory began to gain traction after a journalist named Ernesto Alonso published a book in 2018 called ‘Luis Miguel, La Historia’ where he claimed that the singer died in a car accident and that his record label replaced him with a double to continue his career. According to Alonso, the double was a man named Sergio Gallego Basteri who was hired by the record label to replace Luis Miguel in public appearances and concerts.

The theory gained even more credibility after a video of one of Luis Miguel’s concerts was released where fans claimed that the singer looked different and sounded different from his usual performances. Some fans even claimed that the singer’s voice sounded like that of a different person altogether.

The Double Theory

The double theory has been around for several years now and has been used to explain the strange behavior of Luis Miguel in public appearances and concerts. According to the theory, Luis Miguel was involved in a car accident in 1992 that left him severely injured and unable to perform. To avoid losing millions of dollars in revenue, his record label hired a double to replace him in public appearances and concerts.

The theory gained even more credibility after a man claiming to be Luis Miguel’s brother came forward and said that he had been replaced by a double in 1992. The man, who identified himself as Sergio Gallego Basteri, claimed that he had been hired by the record label to replace Luis Miguel in public appearances and concerts.

The Truth Behind the Theory

Despite the numerous videos and claims of a double, there is no concrete evidence to support the theory that Luis Miguel died in 1992 and was replaced by a double. The singer himself has never addressed the rumors and has continued to perform and release music throughout the years.

Furthermore, many fans and experts have dismissed the theory as nothing more than a conspiracy theory with no basis in reality. They argue that the videos and claims of a double are simply the result of changes in the singer’s appearance and voice over the years, as well as the natural aging process.

The Legacy of Luis Miguel

Regardless of whether the theory of a double is true or not, there is no denying the impact that Luis Miguel has had on the music industry. The singer’s music has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world and has earned him a place as one of the greatest Latin American singers of all time.

Whether he is alive or not, Luis Miguel’s legacy will continue to live on through his music and the memories that he has created for his fans over the years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the theory that Luis Miguel died in 1992 and was replaced by a double is nothing more than a conspiracy theory with no basis in reality. While there may be videos and claims of a double, there is no concrete evidence to support the theory. Regardless of whether the theory is true or not, the legacy of Luis Miguel will continue to live on through his music and the memories that he has created for his fans over the years.

1. Luis Miguel death hoax

2. Luis Miguel impersonators

3. Conspiracy theories surrounding Luis Miguel’s death

4. Luis Miguel tribute concerts

5. TikTok trends featuring Luis Miguel’s music

News Source : Garcia

Source Link :Did Luis Miguel die and double sing in concert? TikTok videos emerge/