Dead – Death – Obituary News : Watchman drowns in school tank; wife alerted, but too late.

Tragedy Strikes at Shivkolanee Parishar in Jalgaon as Watchman Drowns in School’s Water Tank

A tragic incident occurred at the water tank of Mundada High School in Shivkolanee Parishar, Jalgaon, where a watchman drowned and lost his life. The deceased, identified as Kishor Dattatray Chaudhari, aged 42, had been working as the watchman at the school for the past eight years. The incident was reported to the Ramnand Nagar Police Station in Thane.

The Incident

Kishor Chaudhari, along with his wife and two children, resided within the school premises. He worked as the watchman and was responsible for the maintenance of the school compound. On the day of the incident, while fetching water from the tank, he lost his balance and fell into the tank. Unfortunately, he could not swim and drowned in the tank. The police confirmed the incident and declared Kishor Chaudhari dead on arrival at the Jalgaon Medical College.

The Aftermath

The news of Kishor Chaudhari’s death spread like wildfire, and people from nearby areas rushed to the school. The deceased’s wife, Vidya, learned of the incident during a wedding ceremony and immediately rushed to the school. She was followed by a crowd of concerned citizens who were in shock and disbelief at the sudden loss of life.

The school authorities informed the medical authorities, who conducted the post-mortem and confirmed the cause of death as drowning. Kishor Chaudhari was declared dead on arrival at the Jalgaon Medical College. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. The school management expressed regret for the incident and promised to take measures to prevent any future occurrences.

The Family of the Deceased

The sudden loss of Kishor Chaudhari has left his family members in shock and grief. He is survived by his wife, two children, and parents. His eldest son, Aditya, is 12 years old, and his daughter, Aradhya, is 10 years old. The youngest son, Sanjay, is still a toddler. Kishor’s death has left his family members devastated, and they are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The incident has raised concerns among the community members about the safety of water tanks and the need for proper maintenance and monitoring. The local authorities have been urged to take appropriate measures to prevent any such incidents in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic incident that occurred at Mundada High School in Jalgaon has left the local community in shock and grief. The loss of Kishor Chaudhari’s life has highlighted the need for better safety measures around water tanks. The incident serves as a reminder for all of us to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

