Dead – Death – Obituary News : Water Ski Champion Micky Gellar Passes at 18

Remembering Michael Arthur “Micky” Gellar

A Life of Empathy and Passion

Michael Arthur “Micky” Gellar, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 27. He will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline, and limitless potential.

Micky was born on May 10, 1994, in New York City to parents Mark and Lisa Gellar. He grew up in a loving family alongside his younger sister, Rachel. Micky was a kind and compassionate child who always looked out for others. His empathy for those around him was evident from a young age, and he continued to demonstrate this quality throughout his life.

Strength and Fearlessness

As Micky grew older, he developed a passion for sports, particularly boxing. He began training in his early teens and quickly developed a reputation as a fierce competitor. Micky’s strength and fearlessness in the ring were unmatched, and he quickly rose through the ranks to become a top contender.

Despite his success, Micky never lost sight of his core values. He continued to be a kind and compassionate person, both in and out of the ring. He used his platform as a boxer to speak out against bullying and promote kindness and respect for all.

Drive and Discipline

Micky’s success in boxing was a testament to his drive and discipline. He worked tirelessly to improve his skills, spending countless hours in the gym and studying his opponents. His dedication paid off, and he quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

But Micky’s drive and discipline went far beyond the boxing ring. He was a dedicated student who excelled in his studies, earning a degree in psychology from New York University. He was also a committed volunteer, working with a number of organizations to help those in need.

Limitless Potential

Micky’s untimely death is a tragic loss for all who knew him. But his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. He will be remembered as a kind and compassionate person who lived life to the fullest and never gave up on his dreams.

Micky’s limitless potential was evident to all who knew him. He had a bright future ahead of him, both in and out of the boxing ring. But his impact on the world will continue to be felt long after his passing.

In Loving Memory

Micky is survived by his parents, Mark and Lisa Gellar, and his sister, Rachel. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His kindness, empathy, and passion for life will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Micky’s memory to the Anti-Bullying Alliance or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

