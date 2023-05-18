Dead – Death – Obituary News : Waterloo Man Dies in Omaha Motorcycle Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Waterloo Man

A man who was from Waterloo was killed on Wednesday evening in a collision that involved a motorbike. The incident took place in the evening. The city of Waterloo was the location of the event in question.

Incident Details

At around 7:50 in the evening, an incident involving a single car that took place off the roadway prompted deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to be summoned to the area located southeast of Waterloo at 1150 River Road Drive. The occurrence happened a few minutes before 8:00 o’clock in the evening. The occurrence took occurred just moments before the path was blocked off for the evening.

Fatal Collision

According to a statement that was sent to the public, law enforcement officers found a gentleman who was unresponsive standing next to his 2022 Harley Davidson FLHT motorcycle. The statement said that the officers found the man standing next to the motorcycle. His name was Robert Hanusek, and he was 58 years old at the time the event occurred. He has been working in the industry for a considerable amount of time. Deputies started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim before members of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to assist.

Investigation Ongoing

Another aspect of the investigation was that the Waterloo Police Department was cooperative throughout the entire process. Hanusek was sent to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha after it was discovered that he was unresponsive. There, the attending physician ultimately determined that Hanusek had passed away and pronounced his death. The inquiry into the reasons that contributed to the crash is still ongoing at this point in time.

Conclusion

The tragic motorcycle accident in Omaha that claimed the life of Robert Hanusek is a reminder of the inherent dangers of riding motorbikes. It is important for all motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic laws to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

