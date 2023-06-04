Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wayne May’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Death of Wayne May: An Overview

A man named Wayne May recently passed away. This news has gone viral on the internet, with his name making rounds on every social media platform. His family is currently in a state of depression, as this is a very sad time for them. However, people are curious to know more about Wayne and the cause of his death, which is why we have compiled all the information we could find.

Who was Wayne May?

Wayne Everett May was an old man who lived a long and fulfilling life. He passed away at the age of 90 on May 4th, 2023, Thursday. He was born in 1933 on a farm near Harris, MO, in Sullivan County. His parents were Bernice Evelyn Eaton and Everett Clifton May, but he was raised by his grandparents Nettie Johnson May and James E May. Wayne grew up in a simple, natural family and spent most of his childhood farming, raising, and showing cattle with his family.

The Cause of Wayne May’s Death

Wayne passed away at the VA Hospital in Columbia, where he had been receiving medical attention for some time due to poor health. Although his family has not shared the exact cause of his death, it is believed that his age and health complications were the main contributors to his passing.

Wayne May’s Family

Wayne was a married man, with his wife’s name being Freda. He was the father of three children: Rodney May, Dawn Antonel and his wife Debbie, and Susan Lambert. His family is in a state of mourning, as they try to come to terms with his passing.

Conclusion

Wayne May lived a long, fulfilling life, and his passing has left a void in the lives of his family and loved ones. However, his legacy will continue to live on, and his family will always remember him fondly. We hope that this article has given you some insight into Wayne’s life and the circumstances surrounding his passing.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :How did Wayne May die? Obituary and Death Cause revealed/