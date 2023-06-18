Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wayne Swinny: Bio, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wayne Swinny – Wiki, Biography, Age, Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Spit, Guitar, Band, Wife, Daughter, Ethnicity, Religion

Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny was a talented guitar player. Saliva is a hard rock band founded by Swinny. He formed this band in Bartlett, Tennessee, in the year 1996. He was a musician who loved music. On October 31, 1996, at a Halloween party, the guitar band performed for the first time, with vocalist Sappington dressed as a nun and bassist Novotny as a priest. He passed away on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at the age of 59. His band’s Facebook page announced this shocking death news in public.

Who was Wayne Swinny?

Wayne Swinny was a famous and talented guitarist who was also a founding member of Saliva. Recently, the shocking news of Wayne Swinny’s death went viral on the internet. He died of a brain hemorrhage on March 22, 2023 at just 59 years old. For this reason, Wayne Swinny has become a matter of concern for all his fans and has now become a trending topic on the internet. People search for his personal data and his professional life.

Wayne Swinny Biography, Parents, Nationality, Ethnicity and Religion

The Saliva guitarist was raised by his parents in the United States of America. The identity of his parents has not yet been revealed in the media. Wayne chose to keep his personal life a secret and tried to stay out of the limelight before his death. There is not much information available about his siblings. Wayne Swinny was born in the year 1964 and died at the age of 59. However, the information about his actual birth date and zodiac sign remains unavailable on the internet till date.

The talented guitarist was American by nationality as he was born in the United States and belonged to a mixed ethnicity. Furthermore, he believed in the religion of Christianity.

Wayne Swinny Educational Qualifications

There is no information available about Swinny’s primary and secondary education at this time. We do not know which school she attended for her primary education. Perhaps he received his primary education at a local private school in his hometown. He has not shared any details about his early education. He is supposed to have completed his graduation, but it is not known in which stream or from which university.

Wayne Swinny Physical appearance, height and weight

Swinny’s approximate height was almost around 5 feet 9 inches or 1.75m tall, and his body weighs around 77kg or 169lbs. There are no further details available about her physical appearance, such as her body type, eye color, etc.

The married life of Wayne Swinny

Lots of people want to know if Wayne Swinny was married or not. Well let us inform you that he was a married personality. However, he had never mentioned the details of his wife in public anywhere before her death. Wayne loved keeping her personal life in her hands and tried to keep her out of the limelight before her death.

Additionally, Wayne and his wife are blessed with a child, a daughter named Nikki. His band member also revealed that Swinny loved his daughter very much. What’s more, the guitarist had never shared his photo with his wife or his daughter. If we come across any details related to his dating, girlfriend, wife and married life of him in the coming days, we will update you soon.

Wayne Swinny’s cause of death

A lot of people are willing to know about Wayne Swinny’s cause of death. His band was on tour and all set to hit the stage in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Wayne was suddenly discovered with medical issues and was immediately rushed to the hospital in intensive care. The talented guitarist died due to a brain hemorrhage on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Wayne Swinny net worth and career

Wayne Swinny had an estimated net worth of about $700K. He earned this fortune from his profession as a guitarist and as a band member of his own band. In addition to this, Wayne and his band also made money from various tours and concerts, brand endorsements, and television commercials. He was very passionate about music since his childhood and since then he began to learn music. He showcased his talents during multiple events in his life and his performances with various local bands.

Later, the band Saliva was founded by Wayne Swinny, singer Josey Scott, guitarist Chris Dabaldo, bassist Dave Novotny, and drummer Paul Crosby. All together they found their band in the year 1996. Saliva released their first album in the year 1997 through Rockingchair Records, a label owned and operated by Mark Yoshida.

Some of his songs are like All for you, King of my world, Rock & roll revolution, Cuervos, Get up, Batista, Broken Sunday, High on me, I walk alone, I hunt you down, Rest in pieces, Click Click Boom, Always, Doperide, Survival of the Sickest, Superstar II, Greater Than Less Than and many more are available.

Lesser Known Facts About Wayne Swinny

Wayne was the founder of his own music band called Saliva.

He died on March 22, 2003 at the age of 59.

He has more than 1K followers on his Instagram account.

Swinny never uploaded any photos of him with his wife and daughter.

