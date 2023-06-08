Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘We Love You, Sleep Well Brother’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Czech eSports Star Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener Passes Away at 19

The eSports world is mourning the loss of Czech player Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener, who passed away at the age of 19. The cause of death was confirmed as suicide by Harry “Gorilla” Mepham, a coach for Ašenbrener’s team, Team Vitality. Mepham expressed his grief on social media, saying, “Words cannot describe the grief or emptiness I’m feeling right now. I loved him and forever will. Rest easy brother, we all love you.”

Team Vitality also released a statement confirming the news, saying, “We are heartbroken to share with you that our Valorant player Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener passed away last night…We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and our first thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Earlier this year, Ašenbrener had opened up about his battle with depression in a social media post. He had shared that he had been dealing with depression for over two years and had even self-harmed and considered ending his life. However, he had sought help and spent a few days in a mental health hospital. He said that this was a difficult time for him as a person and a professional eSports athlete, but it helped him understand why he played games and what his team meant to him.

Ašenbrener was a rising star in the eSports world and had won $10,000 in a match in May. His final tweet, on Tuesday, simply said, “Good night.”

The eSports community has been shaken by this tragic news, and many have expressed their condolences and support for Ašenbrener’s family and friends. This incident is a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988, and the Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting “STRENGTH” to 741741.

News Source : Anna Lazarus Caplan

Source Link :‘Rest Easy Brother, We All Love You’/