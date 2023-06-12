Dead – Death – Obituary News : Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration Project Manager in Charlotte, Worth Green, passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Death of Worth Green

Recently, the news about Worth Green has been going viral over the internet. The public is searching through the internet to know more about him and the reason behind his sudden death. In this article, we will provide information about Worth Green and the details surrounding his death.

Who was Worth Green?

Worth Green was a longtime resident of Charlotte, North Carolina. He held the positions of Senior Project Manager at Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration and Business Development Director at Virtue Logistics, LLC. He was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina and was known as an expert at hunting and building new connections.

Worth Green was a seasoned salesperson who was constantly inventive and imaginative. He focused on finding clients, developing relationships, and establishing trust as a results-driven strategic thinker. He was well-respected in his field and was known for his outstanding work ethic.

The News of His Death

On Friday, June 9, 2023, Dean Labar posted on social media to confirm the unexpected death of his friend, Worth Green. The specifics of his death are not yet known, but his loved ones, friends, and family are devastated and heartbroken.

The public is continuously searching for additional information about his case as this is a developing subject. We will provide our readers with the most recent information on the case as soon as it becomes available.

Conclusion

Worth Green’s death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, friends, and family. He was a well-respected member of the community and his sudden passing has left many in shock. As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues, we will keep our readers informed of any updates.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :Who was Worth Green? Charlotte NC, Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration Project Manager, has died/