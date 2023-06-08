Dead – Death – Obituary News : Weatherman Tom Jolls Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tom Jolls Obituary – Death: Buffalo WKBW-TV Weatherman, Tom Jolls Died At 89

According to an online obituary posted on Tuesday, June 7, 2023, Buffalo WKBW-TV Weatherman, Tom Jolls has passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 89. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Commander Tom Jolls shared the devastating news on their official Facebook pages saying;

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share news about the passing of the legendary Tom Jolls (June 7, 2023). We are all processing the loss that impacts not only his immediate family, but the millions of people in Western New York & Southern Ontario that grew up with Tom as “The Commander.”

Tom Jolls was a beloved figure in the Buffalo community for many years and was known for his charismatic personality and his ability to accurately predict the weather. He was born on April 16, 1934, in Rochester, New York, and grew up in the western New York area. He attended Syracuse University, where he earned a degree in meteorology.

After graduating, he began his career as a weatherman at WKBW-TV in Buffalo in 1962. He quickly became a fan favorite and became known as “The Commander” due to his authoritative presence on the air. He remained at WKBW-TV for over 30 years and became a staple in the Buffalo community.

Throughout his career, Tom Jolls received numerous awards and recognition for his work, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Weathercasting, and the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Tom Jolls was more than just a weatherman; he was a beloved figure in the Buffalo community. He was known for his kindness, his generosity, and his willingness to help those in need. He was also an avid supporter of local charities and was involved in numerous community events throughout his career.

Many people in Buffalo and the surrounding areas grew up watching Tom Jolls on television and considered him to be a part of their family. He was a comforting presence during times of uncertainty, and his accurate weather forecasts helped people prepare for inclement weather.

The news of Tom Jolls’ passing has come as a shock to many people in the Buffalo community. Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences from people who knew and loved him.

Tom Jolls will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the millions of people who grew up watching him on television. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his career.

Rest in Peace, Tom Jolls.

