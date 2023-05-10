Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wedding Party Bus Collides with Trailer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bus Accident in Rajamahendravaram, Three Dead and Several Injured

On Wednesday, a private travel bus carrying a wedding party from Srikakulam to Rajamahendravaram met with an accident on the national highway near the GESL toll plaza. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence, when the trailer lorry, which was on the national highway, hit the bus.

Three people were killed in the accident, and several others sustained injuries. The passengers in the wedding party were able to evacuate the bus safely, but the driver was trapped in the cabin. The police worked for three hours to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken to Vijayawada for medical treatment.

Details of the Accident

The private travel bus was carrying a wedding party from Srikakulam to Rajamahendravaram. The bus was on its way to the wedding venue when the accident occurred. The driver of the bus was driving negligently, and the trailer lorry, which was on the national highway, hit the bus. The impact of the collision was severe, and the bus was badly damaged.

Three people died in the accident, and several others were injured. The passengers in the wedding party were able to evacuate the bus safely, but the driver was trapped in the cabin. The police arrived at the scene immediately and started rescue operations. The police worked for three hours to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken to Vijayawada for medical treatment.

Response of the Authorities

The Rajamahendravaram government has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased. The government has also announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured passengers. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has ordered an inquiry into the accident and directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the accident.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the bus and the trailer lorry driver. The police have also seized the vehicles involved in the accident and sent them for forensic examination. The police are investigating the accident and will take appropriate action against those responsible.

Conclusion

The accident in Rajamahendravaram is a tragic incident that has claimed the lives of three people and injured several others. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence, and the authorities have ordered an inquiry into the accident. The government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured, and the police have registered a case against those responsible for the accident. It is important for drivers to drive responsibly and follow traffic rules to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :ట్రాలీని ఢీకొన్న పెళ్లి బృందం బస్సు/