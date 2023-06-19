Dead – Death – Obituary News : Welling woman in court for holiday park shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Woman Charged in Connection with Shooting at Holiday Park

A woman has appeared in court after being charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the chest at a holiday park. Sam Petrou, 35, died at Cliff Cottage Chalet Park in Fourth Avenue, Eastchurch, Sheppey at about 8pm on Saturday, June 10. He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to the site at about 11 am on Sunday, June 11.

Jonathon Lawlor and Daisy Donohoe were arrested on Thursday, June 15, and on Saturday, Lawlor, 42, of no fixed address, who was arrested in Newcastle, was charged with murder. Donohoe, 35, of Burnell Avenue, Welling, was charged with assisting an offender after being arrested at her home. It is alleged Donohoe, who is in a relationship with Lawlor, is said to have picked him up in her car after the incident, brought him new clothes and stayed in a hotel with him. She is also said to have got rid of the clothes he was wearing on the day Mr Petrou was killed.

Both were remanded in custody by police over the weekend, and Donohoe appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court this morning, where she denied the allegation against her. She appeared via video link from Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court without Lawlor, who is expected to appear in court later this afternoon.

Donohoe’s case was sent to Maidstone Crown Court to be dealt with where she will appear for a preliminary hearing on July 17. It was stated in court the gun used to kill Mr Petrou has not yet been located by officers.

This morning, District Judge William Nelson, granted her conditional bail until her next hearing, but the CPS prosecutor in court, Debbie Jones, immediately appealed that decision. This meant Donohoe has to be kept in custody until she can appear before a judge at crown court for a further bail application, which will happen within the next 48 hours.

Five people were originally arrested as part of the investigation. Mr Petrou’s death was met with an outpouring of grief on social media, with many, including his dad, Nick, paying tribute. He wrote: “He was so loved – the amount of posts and heartfelt comments people have put up of him has blown me away. I would like to thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of my broken heart.” He was living in south east London at the time of his death.

The details of the case are still being investigated by the authorities, and the gun used in the shooting is yet to be located. It is a tragic incident that has left a family devastated, and the community shaken. The court proceedings will provide some answers and closure for the family and friends of Sam Petrou, who was taken away too soon. The accused will have their day in court, and justice will be served. The community will come together to support each other in this difficult time and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

