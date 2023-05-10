Dead – Death – Obituary News : Wendy Chabert: A Biography and Personal Life Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Wendy Chabert?

Wendy Chabert was known for being the older sister of American actress, Lacey Chabert. She was a social media star and had a large following on Instagram and TikTok. Wendy was born in the USA in October 1975 and unfortunately passed away on November 24, 2021, at the age of 46. Her parents were Tony and Julie Chabert, and she had three siblings – Lacey, Chrissy, and T.J. Chabert.

Wendy Chabert Biography & Profile Summary

Popular For: Being the sister of Lacey Chabert

Being the sister of Lacey Chabert Profession: Social media star

Social media star Estimated Net Worth: $400k-$600k

$400k-$600k Age: 46 years old (24 November 2021)

46 years old (24 November 2021) Birth Date: October 1975

October 1975 Birth Place: USA

USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet and 7 inches

5 feet and 7 inches Weight: 57 kgs

57 kgs Body Measurement: 34-28-36 inches

34-28-36 inches Body Type: Slim

Slim Hair Color: Brown

Brown Eye Color: Hazel

Hazel Father: Tony Chabert

Tony Chabert Mother: Julie Chabert

Julie Chabert Husband: Shane Riggo

Shane Riggo Siblings: Lacey, Chrissy, and T.J. Chabert

Wendy Chabert’s Net Worth

Wendy’s true net worth is unknown, but it was estimated to be between $400k and $600k at the time of her death, according to various sources.

Wendy Chabert Husband, Marriage

Wendy was married to famous YouTuber Shane Riggo, and they had two sons together. Sadly, Wendy passed away, leaving her family alone.

Wendy Chabert Career

Wendy started her career as a model and gained popularity on social media. She was one of the most popular social media influencers and had over a million followers on Instagram. She shared her photos and videos on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms, and they received a lot of likes and comments. Wendy also worked as a baker at Market Street Grocery Store, according to sources.

Wendy Chabert Death

Lacey, Wendy’s actress sister, broke the news of Wendy’s death. However, the cause of Wendy’s death was not revealed by her family. Wendy’s sister expressed how heartbroken the entire family was due to the end of her life and shared memories with her. Wendy died on November 23, 2021, leaving behind her loved ones, and she was only 46 years old at the time.

