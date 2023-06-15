Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whale Song Discoverer Roger Payne dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roger Payne, the Scientist Who Discovered Whale Song and Inspired Environmental Conservation, Dies at 88

Roger Payne, the scientist who discovered that whales could sing and used the discovery to inspire a global movement to protect these majestic creatures, has passed away at the age of 88. Payne made the discovery in 1967 while on a research trip to Bermuda, where he heard a recording of underwater sounds that turned out to be whale songs. This discovery led Payne to produce the album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970, which became a surprise hit and galvanized the global movement to end commercial whale hunting and protect whales from extinction.

The Importance of Whale Song in Environmental Conservation

Payne was aware from the start that whale song could be a powerful tool to get people interested in protecting these animals. Previously considered nothing more than a resource, curiosity, or nuisance, whales became a symbol of the importance of preserving our planet’s biodiversity. Payne and his collaborator, zoologist Katy Payne, used primitive equipment to record the sounds of humpback whales, which sometimes sang their eerie, complex songs for over half an hour at a time.

The impact of the discovery of whale song on the environmental movement was immense. Anti-war protesters took up the cause of protecting animals and the environment, and the words “save the whales” became ubiquitous on tote bags and bumper stickers. Whale songs became part of popular culture, appearing in everything from episodes of “The Partridge Family” to issues of National Geographic.

The Legacy of Roger Payne

Payne founded Ocean Alliance in 1971 to advocate for the protection of whales and dolphins. The organization continues to operate in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and has played a significant role in the history of whale protection, such as the passage of the Marine Mammal Protection Act by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and the 1982 commercial whaling moratorium passed by the International Whaling Commission.

Payne’s death is a significant loss to the environmental conservation movement. His impact on protecting whales and our planet earth is immeasurable. Payne had a way of connecting with people that led them to dedicate their lives to protecting whales and our planet. He was born in New York City and educated at Harvard University and Cornell University, where he received his doctorate. Early in his career as a biologist, he studied bats and birds. Payne met his wife, Lisa Harrow, at a rally for whale protection in London in 1991, and they married within ten weeks of meeting.

Payne’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of environmentalists to protect our planet’s biodiversity and preserve the natural world for generations to come.

News Source : PATRICK WHITTLE

Source Link :Roger Payne, who found out that whales could sing, dies at 88/