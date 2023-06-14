Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whale Song Discovery Scientist Dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Roger Payne: The Scientist Who Spurred a Global Conservation Movement

Roger Payne, the scientist who discovered that whales could sing and inspired a worldwide environmental conservation movement, passed away at the age of 88. Payne made the groundbreaking discovery in 1967 while on a research trip to Bermuda when a Navy engineer provided him with a recording of curious underwater sounds that were documented while listening for Russian submarines. Payne identified the haunting tones as songs that whales sing to one another. He saw the discovery of whale song as a chance to spur interest in saving the giant animals, who were disappearing from the planet.

A Chance to Save the Whales

Payne produced the album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970, which became a surprise hit and galvanized a global movement to end the practice of commercial whale hunting and save the whales from extinction. He was cognizant from the start that whale song represented a chance to get the public interested in protecting an animal previously considered little more than a resource, curiosity, or nuisance. Payne collaborated with his wife, zoologist Katy Payne, to record the sounds of humpback whales using primitive equipment in the late 1960s.

Impact on the Environmental Movement

The impact of the whale song discovery on the nascent environmental movement was immense. Many anti-war protesters of the day took on saving animals and the environment as a new cause, and the words “save the whales” became ubiquitous on tote bags and bumper stickers. Whale songs would enter the popular imagination via everything from a 1971 episode of “The Partridge Family” to a 1979 issue of National Geographic that included a flexi disc with excerpts from “Songs of the Humpback Whale.” It remains the best-selling environmental album in history.

Founding Ocean Alliance

Payne founded Ocean Alliance in 1971 to advocate for the protection of whales and dolphins. The organization operates to this day in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and has played a role in watershed moments in the history of whale protection, such as the 1972 passage of the Marine Mammal Protection Act by the U.S. Congress and the 1982 commercial whaling moratorium passed by the International Whaling Commission.

A Life of Dedication

The world has lost a giant of environmental conservation with Payne’s death, said Iain Kerr, the chief executive officer of Ocean Alliance and a longtime collaborator with Payne. Payne retired two years ago. He was born in New York City and educated at Harvard University and Cornell University, where he received his doctorate. Early in his career as a biologist, he studied bats and birds.

Payne met his wife, the actress Lisa Harrow, in 1991 at a rally for whale protection at Trafalgar Square in London. They married within 10 weeks of meeting. “The way his mind worked was a constant joy,” Harrow said. “He was constantly seeking answers, to seemingly constant questions.”

Remembering Payne’s Legacy

Roger Payne’s contribution to the environmental movement is immeasurable. He saw the beauty and intelligence of whales and helped the world see it too. His legacy lives on through the work of the Ocean Alliance and the countless individuals who have been inspired by his discovery and dedication to protecting our planet and its inhabitants. Rest in peace, Roger Payne.

Whale songs Marine biology Ocean acoustics Animal communication Endangered species

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88/