Dead – Death – Obituary News : Whale song sharer Roger Payne dies at 88

Roger Payne, a biologist who pioneered the study of whale songs, passed away on June 10 at the age of 88. He recorded the intricate vocalizations of whales and released a hit album, “Songs of the Humpback Whale,” which played a crucial role in the anti-whaling movement. Payne’s work transformed attitudes towards whales, which were previously hunted for their meat and blubber, and helped save several whale populations from extinction. His research also led to the passing of the Marine Mammal Protection Act in 1972 and the implementation of a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1982.

Payne was fascinated by animal hearing and communication, and his research on barn owls and moths demonstrated how they could locate prey using hearing alone. He turned towards whales after seeing the mutilation of a dolphin by beachgoers and hearing recordings of rhythmic sounds made by humpback whales. He founded the Ocean Alliance in 1971, a research and advocacy group based in Gloucester, Mass, and conducted hundreds of research trips studying right whales in Argentina.

Payne’s album, “Songs of the Humpback Whale,” sold more than 100,000 copies and was added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. Some of the whale songs were also included on a golden record aboard NASA’s Voyager spacecraft, which was launched in 1977. Payne believed that any extraterrestrial with a record player could hear what he considered “the longest, loudest, slowest music made by any creature.”

Born on January 29, 1935, in Manhattan, Payne studied biology at Harvard University and earned a doctorate from Cornell University in 1961. He taught at Tufts University and Rockefeller University and launched conservation programs at the New York Zoological Society. He received a MacArthur Foundation fellowship in 1984 and stopped teaching to focus on the Ocean Alliance. Payne was working on an initiative called Project CETI, which aims to translate sperm whale vocalizations, and hoped its findings would remind people of the interdependence of life on Earth. In an essay published by Time magazine five days before his death, Payne called for a new conservation movement and believed that humans worldwide could put the saving of other species at the top of their most important jobs.

Payne is survived by his wife Lisa Harrow, four children, a stepson, and 11 grandchildren. He will be remembered as a scientist and conservationist who taught humanity how to marvel at the wonders of the natural world and saved several whale populations from extinction.

News Source : Harrison Smith

Source Link :Roger Payne, who shared whale songs with the world, dies at 88/