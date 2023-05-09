Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Alex Shakoane: A Devoted Figure in South African Football

The football community was rocked by the news of Alex Shakoane’s passing on May 8, 2023. A well-known former football player and senior official of Mamelodi Sundowns, Shakoane had dedicated his life to the sport, leaving behind a lasting legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Born on August 25, 1960, in Alexandra, Johannesburg, South Africa, Shakoane started playing football at a young age. He played for several amateur clubs before being discovered by the Mamelodi Sundowns team, for whom he played for over a decade. At the time of his death, he was 67 years old and was born under the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Shakoane’s devotion to Mamelodi Sundowns was evident throughout his career. He became an active member of the team in the 1970s when it was still in its early stages. He served as the Communications Manager for Mamelodi Sundowns and remained a devoted supporter of the team throughout his tenure. He was renowned for his unwavering enthusiasm for football and was a well-known figure among the people of Mamelodi, Tshwane, and the wider South African community.

The cause of death for Alex Shakoane has not been officially disclosed or confirmed. However, several news articles and social media posts mention that he suffered from a stroke before his death. The sudden passing of this prominent figure in South African football has left the community in mourning, waiting for further details to emerge regarding the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

Despite his untimely passing, Shakoane’s legacy lives on. He was widely known for his long-standing service as an official for Mamelodi Sundowns, and his loss has deeply saddened many fans and colleagues. Sundowns chairman Tlopi Motsepe expressed his condolences on behalf of the Motsepe family, board, supporters, and all members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family, stating that they deeply appreciate Alex Shakoane’s contributions to the club.

Shakoane’s colleagues and teammates provided comfort to his grieving family members after his death was confirmed by the hospital. Alex had been involved with Sundowns since its early years in the 1970s. His unique contributions and larger-than-life personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In light of the untimely passing of Alex Shakoane, the Mamelodi Sundowns organization wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the Shakoane family. As the investigation continues, it’s expected that further details will be revealed by those who were close to him. The Masandawana community, including Alex’s family, friends, and everyone else, is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The world of football has lost a devoted figure in Alex Shakoane, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and officials. He will always be remembered by Masandawana, both in their hearts and minds, and this will remain unchanged.

