Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Andre Hilliar’s Death While Mountain Biking?

The Tragic Loss of “King of the Mountain” Andre Hilliar: A Look at His Life and Legacy

The mountain biking community mourns the loss of Andre Charles Hilliar, who recently passed away in a biking accident. Hilliar, a well-respected and passionate mountain biker from New Zealand, was known as the “king of the mountain” and his reputation extended beyond the Whangamata community, reaching across the country and even abroad. His legacy will be deeply felt by his wife, Angela, and their children, as well as his grandchildren, extended family, and beloved dogs.

The cause of Hilliar’s death has not been disclosed, but it has been mentioned that he died doing what he loved. Hilliar had a strong connection with the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park, where he actively participated in various cycling events, joined group rides, and provided advice to fellow bikers during the park’s “Sunday Funday rides.” The park expressed its sadness over Hilliar’s sudden death, acknowledging the impact he had within the club and his bond with the cycling community.

Following the news of Hilliar’s passing, heartfelt condolences poured in, highlighting the remarkable qualities people admired about him. Participants fondly remembered Hilliar’s guidance during the Sunday Funday rides, encouraging them to maintain a high tempo and feel his guiding presence. They also mourned his death, sharing their experiences with him and emphasizing that he died while pursuing his passion. Hilliar was known as a cheeky and big-hearted person, and his infectious smile, talks, and waves will be greatly missed.

A service to honor Hilliar’s life will take place on Wednesday, May 24th, at the Whangamata Golf Club. The family encourages guests to dress informally, with bike shorts or lycra as a tribute to Hilliar’s passion. Instead of sending flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Whangamata Fire Brigade, in recognition of Hilliar’s spirit of community and giving back.

In addition, a Rāhui has been implemented, temporarily closing or restricting leisure activities within the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park. The park management requests that visitors respect this closure and refrain from entering until further notice. The park, which is located a short distance from Whangamata Township on State Highway 25, features a mix of native bush, pine forest, and recently cleared areas. The Whangamata Ridges Mountain Bike Park offers a diverse range of tracks for bikers of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced riders seeking a challenge.

With almost 30km of single tracks, jumps, and flow areas ranging from Grade 2 to 5+, the park caters to thrill-seekers and families alike. It offers bikers exhilarating singletrack, exciting downhill sections, and rewarding climbs that offer stunning views of the sea and forest.

The loss of Andre Hilliar is a tragedy for the mountain biking community, but his legacy will live on through his passion for the sport and the impact he had on those around him. He will be remembered as the “king of the mountain” and his laughter, guidance, and presence will be deeply missed.

