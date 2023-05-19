Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Andy Rourke’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andy Rourke Cause of Death: Remembering the Legendary Bassist of The Smiths

The music world mourned the loss of Andy Rourke on May 19, 2023, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Rourke was a founding member of The Smiths, one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. He was born in Manchester, England, in 1964, and began playing bass guitar at a young age. Rourke met Johnny Marr in 1982, and the two formed The Smiths with singer Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce. The band released four albums and had a string of hit singles, including “How Soon Is Now?” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

Although Rourke’s melodic bass lines were integral to The Smiths’ sound, the spotlight often fell on Morrissey and Marr. Marr and Rourke had been friends since the age of 11, bonding over their shared love for music. Marr eventually convinced Rourke to switch from guitar to bass, and he found his true calling in the instrument.

Reflecting on their friendship, Marr shared fond memories, stating that Rourke was someone universally liked and admired. They spent their time studying music, having fun, and striving to become the best musicians they could be. Rourke joined The Smiths shortly after their first gig and made notable contributions to hits such as “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “This Charming Man.” Although he was briefly dismissed from the band due to a heroin addiction, he returned to record what is considered their finest album, “The Queen Is Dead.”

Following The Smiths’ breakup after the critically acclaimed album “Strangeways, Here We Come” in 1987, Rourke continued his musical journey, playing bass for artists such as Sinead O’Connor, Ian Brown, Badly Drawn Boy, and even reuniting with Morrissey. Rourke’s talent and contributions to The Smiths and beyond will be remembered as an important part of the music world.

In 2018, Rourke was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, but the cancer returned in 2022. Pancreatic cancer is a very aggressive form of cancer that is often difficult to treat. It is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Rourke passed away at the age of 59, leaving behind a legacy of iconic music.

Rourke’s death was confirmed by former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who expressed deep sadness over the loss of his friend and bandmate. Marr reminisced about the privilege of witnessing Rourke’s impressive bass playing, recalling a particularly memorable moment during the recording of “The Queen Is Dead.” He described it as a time he would never forget.

Andy Rourke’s life and career were a testament to the power of music and the impact it can have on people’s lives. He will be remembered as a talented musician and a beloved figure in the music world. His death is a loss to The Smiths, their fans, and the music community as a whole.

