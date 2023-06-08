Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Castlemaine footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Passing of Dallas Keogh-Frankling: A Devastating Loss to the Castlemaine Football Community

The Castlemaine Football community is currently in mourning following the untimely and unexpected passing of a talented teenage footballer, Dallas Keogh-Frankling. The 18-year-old player collapsed in the dressing room after an under-18 Bendigo League game against Kyneton Tigers, and unfortunately, he was declared dead shortly after. The news has left those who knew Dallas Keogh-Frankling completely devastated and in a state of disbelief.

What Was the Cause of Dallas Keogh-Frankling’s Death?

Many people are wondering what caused the death of the young footballer, especially as he had no underlying medical conditions. According to Mark Franklin, Dallas Keogh-Frankling’s father, his son collapsed in the locker room after the game. The teenager’s condition worsened after his coach spoke to him, and his father found him with his eyes rolled back. Mark immediately called an ambulance, but unfortunately, it was too late to save his son.

The Details of the Tragedy

Mark Franklin also provided details of the events leading up to his son’s collapse. In the last minute of the game, Dallas Keogh-Frankling was tackled by two players, causing him to fall on the ball near the front gates. Although he immediately stood up, his father noticed that his guts contracted, and he suggested that he might have broken his ribs. The teenager’s condition worsened after he went to the locker room, and his father found him unconscious.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Dallas Keogh-Frankling’s passing has garnered massive attention from the media and the public. The Castlemaine Football Netball Club has expressed its condolences and paid tribute to the young player. The club’s statement reads: “Our club community has understandably been shaken by this tragedy, and they have spent time together over the past two days supporting each other and will continue to do so for the weeks and months to come.”

The loss of Dallas Keogh-Frankling is a devastating blow to the Castlemaine Football community, and his passing has left many people in shock and disbelief. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this unimaginably difficult time.

“Dallas Keogh-Frankling cause of death” “Castlemaine Football player death” “What happened to Dallas Keogh-Frankling?” “Tragic death of Dallas Keogh-Frankling” “Investigation into Dallas Keogh-Frankling’s death”

News Source : Condotel Education

Source Link :How did Dallas Keogh-Frankling die? Castlemaine Football player, 17, collapsed in changing room/