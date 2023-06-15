Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused CEO Teezy’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CEO Teezy Death Cause: How the Young Dolph Murder Suspect Met His Fate in Memphis

Who is CEO Teezy?

CEO Teezy, whose real name was Joshua Taylor, was a Memphis-based rapper and associate of Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, another rapper who was indicted as one of the gunmen who killed Young Dolph on November 17, 2021.

Taylor and Johnson appeared together in several music videos and songs.

Taylor and another man, Devin Burns, were named as “persons of interest” in the Young Dolph murder case by the Memphis Police Department in December 2021.

They were not charged with any crime, but they were wanted for questioning regarding their possible involvement or knowledge of the shooting.

Burns was arrested in February 2022 on unrelated charges and was released on bond. Taylor remained at large until his death.

CEO Teezy death cause: How did CEO Teezy die?

According to reports, Taylor was shot multiple times at around 1 p.m. on June 14, 2023, near Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics.

The Memphis Police Department has not confirmed the identity of the victim or the motive of the shooting.

No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

However, several sources on social media have claimed that Taylor was the victim and that he was killed in retaliation for Young Dolph’s murder.

Some have also suggested that there might be a connection between Taylor’s death and the death of former Italian actor Francesco Nuti, who died on the same day in Rome.

What does CEO Teezy’s death mean for Young Dolph’s murder case?

With Taylor’s death, the possibility of him having information or evidence that could have helped the police solve the case is gone.

The police have not commented on how Taylor’s death will affect their investigation or if they have any other leads or suspects.

The case is still open and active.

FAQs

Is CEO Teezy related to Young Dolph?

No, CEO Teezy was not related to Young Dolph by blood or by affiliation.

They were both from Memphis and involved in the rap scene, but they were on opposite sides of a feud that resulted in Young Dolph’s murder.

How did Young Dolph die?

Young Dolph died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was ambushed by two gunmen outside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis on November 17, 2021.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

Who is Straight Drop?

Straight Drop is a rapper from Memphis who goes by the name Justin Johnson.

He is one of the main suspects in Young Dolph’s murder case.

He allegedly fired at Young Dolph from a white Mercedes-Benz along with Cornelius Smith.

Who is Francesco Nuti?

Francesco Nuti was an Italian actor, director, screenwriter, producer and singer who died on June 12, 2023, at the age of 68.

He was known for his comedy films and his charismatic personality.

He had no connection to CEO Teezy or Young Dolph.

