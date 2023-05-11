Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Charlene Holt’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Charlene Holt: A Talented Actress

Charlene Holt, an American actress known for her supporting roles in television and film, died on April 5, 1996, at the age of 67. She died of cancer at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Early Life and Career

Holt was born in Snyder, Texas, on April 28, 1928. She began her career as a model, and in 1956 she was crowned Miss Maryland. She went on to appear in several television series, including “The Untouchables,” “The Outer Limits,” and “The Wild Wild West.” She also had roles in several films, including “Man’s Favorite Sport” (1964), “El Dorado” (1966), and “The Dirty Dozen” (1967).

Personal Life

Holt was married twice, first to actor William A. Tishman and later to actor John Lupton. She had two children, a son and a daughter.

Legacy

Holt’s death was a loss to the entertainment industry. She was a talented actress who brought life to her roles. She will be remembered for her beauty, her talent, and her grace.

Conclusion

Charlene Holt may have left this world, but her legacy lives on. Her talent and beauty will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Charlene.

