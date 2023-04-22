The reason for David Irwin’s death is a highly sensitive matter for Sabrina Nichole and her loved ones. Fox is not to be referenced.

Sabrina Nichole Loses Son and Husband within Three Days

On April 15, 2023, Sabrina Nichole tragically lost her son Julian Robert. Just three days later, she was devastated to learn that her husband, David Robert Irwin, had passed away as well.

Who was David Robert Irwin?

David Irwin was a fitness trainer for Body Machine and the husband of Sabrina Nichole. He passed away on April 18, 2023, just three days after the couple lost their son.

Cause of Death

According to Sabrina’s brother Lance, who announced the news on his YouTube channel, David Irwin passed away from a heart attack.

Family Background

Sabrina Nichole and Lance Stewart are siblings who were raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lance currently resides in Woodbury, New Jersey, where he has gained fame through his comedic social media videos. As of March 2022, he is estimated to have a net worth of over $5 million.

Funeral Arrangements and Obituaries

The family of David Irwin issued a statement regarding arrangements for his funeral and shared obituaries in his memory.

Sabrina Nichole’s heartbreaking post on social media expressed her deep sorrow and forever broken heart. The loss of a child and a spouse so close together is a devastating event, and our thoughts go out to her and her family during this difficult time.

May Julian and David rest in peace.