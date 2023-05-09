Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused David Miranda’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Miranda Death Cause Piques People

David Michael Miranda was a Brazilian politician and former Federal Congressman for the state of Rio de Janeiro. He was a member of the Democratic Labour Party (PDT) and had previously served as a City Councilman for Rio de Janeiro. Miranda was selected by Time magazine as one of the world’s upcoming leaders in 2019. He was also known for his work with American journalist Glenn Greenwald to publish the findings contained in Snowden’s disclosures outlining mass monitoring by the NSA.

Miranda led the campaign to persuade the Brazilian government to grant political asylum to Snowden. He spoke with Luciana Genro, a PSOL candidate for president of Brazil in 2014, and got her promise to give Snowden refuge if she won. The campaign, which had comprehensive public support in Brazil, could not persuade Dilma Rousseff’s administration.

David Miranda Death Cause and Obituary

David Miranda passed away at age 37 due to pancreatitis and a gastrointestinal infection that progressed to septicemia. He spent nine months in critical care after being hospitalized in August last year with a severe stomach ailment.

Miranda’s husband, American journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald, announced his passing on Tuesday. Miranda and Greenwald raised their two adopted kids, Joo and Jonathan. Miranda was also a columnist for the Guardian U.S. He would have turned 38 the next day, according to Greenwald’s tweet.

“Today Brazil lost a courageous young man who, in fighting for his dreams, ended up untying the dreams of many others too,” tweeted Emicida, one of the most well-known rappers in that country. Rosângela Lula da Silva, the first lady of Brazil, said Miranda left a legacy “of struggle and love.”

According to a tweet from Gleisi Hoffmann, the Leader of Lula’s Workers Party (P.T.), “He had a vivacity which brought joy to politics.”

How Did Brazilian Politician Die?

David Miranda died due to pancreatitis and a gastrointestinal infection that progressed to septicemia. Glenn Greenwald described his late husband’s life as “extraordinary in all aspects,” highlighting Miranda’s central role in reporting on Edward Snowden’s discoveries while working as a contractor for the U.S. National Security Agency.

Following the Pulitzer Prize-winning articles from 2013, Miranda was held in custody for nine hours under the Terrorism Act at London’s Heathrow Airport. After meeting with filmmaker Laura Poitras, who was involved in releasing disclosures based on the papers revealed by Mr. Snowden, he was halted while en route from Berlin to Rio de Janeiro.

Last year, Mr. Greenwald decided to drop Mr. Miranda’s reelection Campaign due to his husband’s health. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his sorrow in a tweet to the Greenwald family, saying that Miranda was “a young man with an extraordinary career, who left too soon.”

