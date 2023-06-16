Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused death of Ray Lewis III, college football star & son of Hall of Fame linebacker?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former College Football Player Ray Lewis III Dies at 28: A Tragic Loss

The sports world is mourning the loss of former college football player Ray Lewis III, who passed away at the young age of 28. The son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Ray III had a brief but promising career in football before pursuing other interests, including music.

Born on August 26, 1995, in Lake Mary, Florida, Ray III attended Lake Mary Prep High School, where he excelled in football and track. He followed in his father’s footsteps by committing to play college football at the University of Miami, but he struggled to make an impact on the field during his time there. After transferring to Coastal Carolina University and then Virginia Union University, Ray III saw limited playing time as a backup running back and on special teams.

Despite his football career not taking off as he had hoped, Ray III remained passionate about the sport and continued to play professionally in the Champions Indoor Football League with the Wyoming Mustangs. He also pursued his interest in music, according to TMZ Sports.

The news of Ray III’s passing was announced by his brother, Rahsaan, on June 15. No details about the cause of death have been disclosed at this time. Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland expressed condolences, calling Ray III a “great young man and a better teammate” and offering prayers for his family.

Ray III leaves behind five surviving children, including three younger sons and two daughters. Despite his short life, he made a lasting impact on those who knew him and will be missed by many.

As the sports world mourns the loss of Ray Lewis III, his legacy as a promising young athlete and talented musician will live on. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Ray Lewis III die? College football star was the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis/