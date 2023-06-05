Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused death of Smiths bassist Andy Rourke at 59?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Tragic Demise of The Smiths’ Bassist

The music industry has lost another talented musician with the passing of Andy Rourke. The news of his death on May 18, 2023, has left fans and fellow musicians mourning. Rourke was just 59 years old at the time of his death, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Cause of Death

Andy Rourke was best known as the bassist for the legendary rock band The Smiths. Unfortunately, he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, which was the cause of his untimely death. Rourke fought hard against the disease, but it eventually took his life. His family confirmed his passing via social media, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Rourke’s family stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke early today at Memorial Sloan Kettering after a long illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.”

Remembering His Legacy

Andy Rourke’s talent as a musician was undeniable, and his contributions to The Smiths’ music will always be cherished by fans. Songs like “This Charming Man” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” are just some of the hits that he helped create.

His former bandmate Johnny Marr remembered Rourke fondly, saying, “Andy and I met at school in 1975. We were best friends, we went everywhere together. When we were fifteen years old, I moved into his house with him and his three brothers, and I soon realized that my partner was one of those rare people that absolutely no one dislikes.”

The Smiths disbanded in 1987 due to disputes over royalties, but their music continues to inspire fans and musicians alike. Rourke’s legacy will always be remembered in the music industry, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Andy Rourke’s passing has been embraced with sadness, with fans and fellow musicians taking to social media to share their tributes and condolences. Violeta Alvarez, a New Yorker who knew Rourke, wrote, “Rest easy Andy Rourke. I didn’t know Andy Rourke well, but I always ran into him when he lived in New York. We ran in the same circle of friends, and he was always great to me.”

Morrissey, another former member of The Smiths, paid tribute to Rourke, saying, “Andy will never die as long as his music is played.”

The music industry has lost a great talent in Andy Rourke, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

