Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused death of Steelers linebacker?

The sudden passing of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has left the football world in shock and mourning. Haggans, who was just 46 years old, had a successful career in the NFL, playing for multiple teams and winning a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers. In this article, we will take a closer look at Haggans’ life and career, as well as the cause of his untimely death.

Clark Haggans was born Caswell Cromwell Haggans and grew up in Southern California. He was a talented athlete in high school, excelling in football, basketball, and track. He went on to attend Colorado State University, where he played collegiate football as a defensive end and set the school’s all-time sack record with 33 sacks.

Haggans was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and played for the team from 2000 to 2007. He was a key player on the Steelers’ defense, known for his ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt offensive plays. Haggans won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2006, playing a crucial role in their victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

After his time with the Steelers, Haggans went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. He retired from the NFL in 2013 after a 13-year career.

Haggans was known for his friendly personality and his commitment to giving back to the community. He was the first NFL player to back the Black Out Child Abuse Campaign, a non-profit organization that provides support and education to families affected by child abuse.

Clark Haggans passed away suddenly at the age of 46, leaving behind his two children, Alianna and Damon. The cause of his death has not been revealed, and rumors should not be spread without confirmation from official sources. Haggans’ family and loved ones have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The news of Haggans’ passing has led to an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and fellow athletes alike. Many have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a talented and beloved player.

In conclusion, the death of Clark Haggans is a tragic loss for the football community and for his family and loved ones. Haggans will be remembered for his talent on the field, his commitment to giving back to the community, and his warm and friendly personality. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

