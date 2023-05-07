Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Death of Three-Time Champion Vida Blue?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

H1: The Tragic Death of Vida Blue: What Happened to the Three-Time Champion?

H2: Who Was Vida Blue?

Vida Blue was a talented left-handed pitcher who played for the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals during his 17-year career in Major League Baseball. He was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, and grew up in nearby De Soto Parish. Blue was known for his blazing fastball, which regularly exceeded 95 miles per hour, and his ability to throw a devastating curveball and slider.

Blue made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1969 and quickly established himself as one of the game’s best young pitchers. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1971 after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA, 301 strikeouts, and eight shutouts. Blue’s dominant performance helped lead the Athletics to their first World Series championship in 1972, and he was named the Most Valuable Player of the series.

Blue continued to excel over the next few years, winning two more World Series titles with the Athletics in 1973 and 1974 and earning six All-Star selections. He also became the first pitcher to start an All-Star Game for both the American League and the National League. Blue played for a few more teams later in his career, but he will always be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers in Oakland Athletics history.

H2: What Happened to Vida Blue?

Vida Blue is still alive as of 2021. There have been rumors and false reports of his death circulating online, but they are not true. The confusion may have stemmed from the fact that Blue’s son, Vida Blue Jr., died in 2017 at the age of 33.

Blue Jr. was a talented athlete in his own right and played college football at Arizona State University before pursuing a career in professional baseball. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 2010 MLB draft but never made it to the major leagues. Blue Jr. struggled with substance abuse and legal issues throughout his life, and his death was ruled an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

The tragic loss of his son has undoubtedly been difficult for Vida Blue and his family, but he has not let it define him. Blue has remained active in the baseball community and has continued to work as a coach and mentor to young players. He has also been involved in various charitable causes, including the ALS Association and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

H2: Vida Blue’s Legacy

Vida Blue’s legacy in baseball is secure. He was a dominant pitcher who won three World Series titles, a Cy Young award, and multiple All-Star selections. He also broke down barriers as a black athlete in a predominantly white sport and inspired countless young players to pursue their dreams.

Off the field, Blue has been a role model and mentor to many. He has used his platform to advocate for social justice causes and to support those in need. He has also been a devoted father and family man, despite the tragic loss of his son.

In conclusion, Vida Blue is a baseball legend who will always be remembered for his talent, his courage, and his compassion. Although his son’s death has been a heartbreaking tragedy, Blue has remained resilient and committed to making a difference in the world. We can all learn from his example and strive to make a positive impact on those around us, just as he has done.

