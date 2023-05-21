Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused decline of early Vietnamese Vloggers?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

In the past, Vloggers were the stars of the YouTube social network. They created digital content that captivated millions of viewers and became internet sensations. However, this trend has gradually receded, and many Vloggers have tried to invade showbiz to maintain their popularity. In this article, we will explore how the Vloggers, such as JVevermind, An Nguy, and Pho Dat, created the trend of making digital content on YouTube and how they have evolved over the years.

JVevermind – The Once Popular Vlogger

JVevermind, whose real name is Tran Duc Viet, was one of the most popular Vloggers in Vietnam. He started his YouTube channel in 2011 and quickly gained a huge following. His videos were funny, relatable, and authentic, which made him stand out from the crowd. His most popular video, “Types of People in the Cinema,” has over 26 million views to date.

JVevermind’s success on YouTube led him to pursue a career in showbiz. He starred in several movies, TV shows, and commercials. However, his transition from Vlogger to actor was not smooth. His acting skills were heavily criticized, and he failed to impress the audience. Eventually, he decided to focus on his YouTube channel once again, where he still has a loyal following.

An Nguy – The Beauty Vlogger

An Nguy is a beauty Vlogger who started her YouTube channel in 2011. She quickly became one of the most popular Vloggers in Vietnam, thanks to her makeup tutorials and beauty tips. Her videos were informative, easy to follow, and visually appealing. Her most popular video, “My Everyday Makeup Routine,” has over 12 million views to date.

An Nguy’s success on YouTube led her to launch her own makeup line, Annytude. She also became a sought-after influencer and collaborated with several brands. However, her popularity as a Vlogger has declined in recent years, and she has shifted her focus to other ventures, such as hosting TV shows and writing books.

Pho Dat – The Food Vlogger

Pho Dat is a food Vlogger who started his YouTube channel in 2016. He quickly gained a huge following thanks to his food reviews and cooking videos. His videos were mouth-watering, informative, and entertaining. His most popular video, “Giant Beef Steak Challenge,” has over 11 million views to date.

Pho Dat’s success on YouTube led him to open his own restaurant, Pho Dat Beefsteak. He also became a popular food influencer and collaborated with several brands. However, his popularity as a Vlogger has declined in recent years, and he has shifted his focus to his restaurant business.

The Evolution of Vlogging in Vietnam

The rise of Vlogging in Vietnam was a result of the increasing popularity of YouTube and the growing demand for digital content. Vloggers like JVevermind, An Nguy, and Pho Dat created content that resonated with their audience and helped them connect with their fans on a personal level. They also paved the way for other Vloggers to follow in their footsteps.

However, over the years, the trend of Vlogging has become saturated, and many Vloggers have struggled to maintain their popularity. The competition is fierce, and the audience’s taste has evolved. Vloggers who fail to adapt to these changes risk becoming irrelevant.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vlogging in Vietnam has evolved over the years, and the once-popular Vloggers like JVevermind, An Nguy, and Pho Dat have had to adapt to stay relevant. They have attempted to invade showbiz but have had mixed success. The rise of Vlogging in Vietnam was a result of the increasing popularity of YouTube and the growing demand for digital content. However, as the competition has become more intense, Vloggers who fail to adapt risk becoming irrelevant.

News Source : Altha

Source Link :How did the early Vietnamese Vloggers die out?/