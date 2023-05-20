Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Dr. Bhujang Shetty’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr. K. Bhujang Shetty passed away on Friday evening due to a sudden and severe cardiac arrest. Dr. Shetty, aged 69, was the Chairman at Narayana Netralaya, a prestigious super specialty eye hospital located in Rajajinagar. According to sources, he was admitted to a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur, where he ultimately passed away.

Dr. Shetty completed his undergraduate medical course at Bangalore Medical College in 1978. He then pursued his ophthalmology residency at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital in 1982. Following his residency, he started his own practice at a small clinic in the 1980s, which eventually grew into Narayana Netralaya, a renowned super specialty eye hospital in the state.

On the day of his demise, Dr. Shetty diligently attended to his patients at Narayana Nethralaya but upon returning home, he started experiencing chest pain, which ultimately led to a cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical attention and swift transportation to the hospital, his life could not be saved. Dr. Firoz Ahmed, the chief of the emergency department at Manipal Hospital, stated that the cause of death was attributed to a massive heart attack and subsequent cardiac arrest. Upon his arrival at the hospital, efforts were made to treat him, but he had no pulse. Tragically, Dr. Shetty was pronounced dead at 9:40 pm.

Dr. Shetty was a passionate advocate for eye donation in the region. In 1994, he successfully enlisted the support of Kannada film icon Dr. Rajkumar for the cause, leading to the establishment of the Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank. Dr. Rajkumar pledged to donate his eyes after his demise, and the eye bank has since played a crucial role in restoring the vision to thousands of individuals. The family of Dr. Rajkumar, as well as Puneeth Rajkumar, generously donated their eyes to the eye bank.

Condolences poured in from prominent figures following Dr. Shetty’s passing. Chief Minister designates Siddaramaiah expressed his sympathies, acknowledging Dr. Shetty’s immense contribution in restoring sight to numerous individuals and bringing light to their families. D.K. Shivakumar, the president of KPCC, regarded him as one of the state’s finest doctors, emphasizing his far-sightedness and proactive efforts to raise awareness about healthcare among the population.

Dr. Shetty’s dedication and expertise led to the transformation of his clinic into the renowned super-specialty eye hospital known as Narayana Nethralaya. His passion for eye donation and his advocacy for the cause will be remembered for generations to come. Dr. Shetty’s passing is a great loss to the medical community, and his contributions to the field of ophthalmology will be sorely missed.

