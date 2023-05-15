Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Ferran Olivella’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ferran Olivella: The Captain of Spain’s 1964 European Championship Winning Side

Ferran Olivella, the legendary Spanish footballer who played as a defender and captained Spain’s European Championship winning side in 1964, passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 86. He spent 13 glorious years at Barcelona, winning back-to-back LaLiga titles in 1959 and 1960 and playing a role in three Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumphs. Olivella played 509 competitive games for Barcelona and later served as a club director. In this article, we pay tribute to the life and legacy of Ferran Olivella.

Who Was Ferran Olivella?

Ferran Olivella Pons was born in Barcelona on June 22, 1936. He signed for Barcelona’s youth team at the age of 17 and was integrated into the first team at the Nou Camp after making his first few senior appearances for second division side Espana Industrial. Olivella played 509 competitive games for Barcelona and won back-to-back LaLiga titles in 1959 and 1960. He played a key role in three Barcelona triumphs in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which was the forerunner of the UEFA Cup and now the Europa League.

Olivella played 18 times for Spain and was the leader of the side that beat the Soviet Union 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid to win the second edition of what was then the European Nations Cup. He was also selected in Spain’s World Cup squad for the 1966 tournament in England but didn’t feature as they exited after the group stage.

Olivella served as a Barcelona club director under president Jose Luis Nunez between 1989 and 1993.

Ferran Olivella’s Death

Ferran Olivella passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 86. The Spanish Football Association tweeted: ‘Ferran Olivella Pons, captain of the national team that won the 1964 European Cup, has passed away. From @RFEF we want to express our deepest condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace.’ Barcelona posted: ‘FC Barcelona wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ferran Olivella, a former Club player between 1956 and 1969. Rest in peace.’ A statement by Real Madrid said: ‘Real Madrid C. F., its president and its Board of Directors sincerely regret the passing of Ferran Olivella, a legendary player of F. C. Barcelona and Spanish football. Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his clubs and all his loved ones.’

The cause of Ferran Olivella’s death is currently unknown.

In Conclusion

Ferran Olivella’s contribution to Barcelona and Spanish football is immeasurable. His leadership and tenacity on the field were instrumental in helping Spain win the 1964 European Championship, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest defenders of his generation. Ferran Olivella’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of footballers in Spain and around the world. Rest in peace, Ferran Olivella.

Ferran Olivella death cause What was the cause of Ferran Olivella’s death? Ferran Olivella health condition Ferran Olivella illness Ferran Olivella medical history

News Source : Atinkanews.Net

Source Link :Ferran Olivella cause of death: How did Ferran Olivella?/