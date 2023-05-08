Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused high horse fatalities at Kentucky Derby?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amidst Exhilaration and Jubilation, Tragedy Looms for Horses at the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby, perhaps the most famous horse race in the country, is known for its exhilarating atmosphere and jubilation as horses and jockeys compete for victory. However, this year’s event was marred by tragedy, as two 3-year-old horses named Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point suffered debilitating injuries leading up to the main event and had to be euthanized. This brought the total number of horses put down at Churchill Downs in recent days to seven.

While Churchill Downs officials stated that there was no discernable pattern to the string of tragic injuries, animal welfare organizations have called for reform across the horse racing industry. Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, emphasized the need for immediate and full implementation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which has been held up by some horsemen obstructing the anti-doping provisions.

According to World Animal Protection, the deaths are a result of the racing industry prioritizing profit over animal welfare. As the Kentucky Derby continues to draw crowds and excitement, it is important to remember the lives of the horses involved and work towards a safer and more humane racing industry.

News Source : audacy

Source Link :Why did so many Kentucky Derby horses die this year?/