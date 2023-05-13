Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused his death and how did he die?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shock Waves as Renowned Radio Presenter Allahyarham Zizi Passes Away Unexpectedly

Sad news has come from Kuala Lumpur as the renowned radio presenter Allahyarham Zizi, whose real name was Ahmad Zuwairi Mohd Nor, has passed away unexpectedly. Affectionately known as Allahyarham Zizi, he was a popular figure in the radio industry, having previously worked for Suria FM and Radio Era. His sudden death has caused shockwaves throughout the community, and many are left wondering what happened to him and how he passed away. This article will provide more information on the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Zizi Meninggal Dunia

Allahyarham Zizi passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at around 1:47 am. His brother Muhammad Saffuan confirmed his death. Zizi was well-known for his work as a radio presenter, and his passing has left many in the industry saddened and shocked.

Circumstances Surrounding Zizi’s Death

According to Muhammad Saffuan, Allahyarham Zizi had asked his wife Noor Hidayah Sabibi to rub oil on his legs as he was feeling tired. Noor Hidayah entered the room after taking care of their children, and when she called out to her husband, he did not respond. Concerned, she contacted the emergency line, and medical staff arrived to try and resuscitate him. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After hearing the news, fellow radio presenter Badrul Hizar expressed his condolences, saying: “My condolences to my friend Zizi Alpacino and all family members Allahyarham. Received the news of the deceased who was also a housemate while studying at UiTM Shah Alam passed away at 1.47 am this morning in Melaka Hospital.”

In Memory of Allahyarham Zizi

Allahyarham Zizi was a beloved figure in the radio industry, and his sudden passing has left many in shock and mourning. His contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and he will be greatly missed. Let us pray that he is placed among the believers and that he is remembered for his good deeds. Rest in eternal peace, Allahyarham Zizi.

Celebrity deaths Autopsy reports Medical conditions leading to death Forensic investigations Death investigations and analysis

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :How did he die and what was his cause of death?/