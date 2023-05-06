Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused His Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shannon Mike Obituary: Remembering the SportsCaster who left the World too Soon

The news of Shannon Mike’s death spread like wildfire, leaving his fans and loved ones in deep grief. The two-time World Series champion and famous radio jockey passed away at the age of 83. In this article, we will discuss the details of his death, funeral, family, and career.

Shannon Mike’s Cause of Death

According to news reports, Shannon Mike was suffering from a severe kidney disease and COVID-19 together. Despite the efforts of doctors, he could not recover from the illness and left the world for heavenly abode. His death was a massive loss for the radio world, and his followers were left in deep grief.

Shannon Mike’s Family Details

Shannon Mike was survived by his sibling named Deve Shannon. His first wife, Judy, passed away in 2007, after battling cancer. He then married Laurie Bergman and had two children from her. The details of his family life are little known, but his death left his family and friends in deep shock.

Shannon Mike’s Career and Achievements

Shannon Mike started his career in 1972 and worked for more than five decades in sports broadcasting. He was introduced to Saint Louis Cardinals Hall in 2014 and was awarded the SportsCaster of the year and an Emmy award in 1985. He was loved and admired by his fans for his charming personality and excellent work.

Shannon Mike’s Legacy and Net Worth

Shannon Mike’s death left a massive dent in the radio world and left his fans in deep grief. People are still curious to know about his net worth, but the details are yet to be revealed. However, it is safe to say that his legacy and contribution to the world of sports broadcasting will always be remembered and admired.

Final Words

Shannon Mike’s death was a tragedy that left his fans and loved ones in deep grief. He was a sports broadcasting legend who left a special place in our hearts. His fans continue to adore him even after his death, and his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Shannon Mike.

News Source : RivSoft

Source Link :Why Did He Pass Away, Cause of Death?/