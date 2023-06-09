Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Ivan Cornejo’s death and accident?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ivan Cornejo Death News And Accident: False Rumors Circulate Online

Recently, false rumors regarding the death of American regional Mexican music singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo have been circulating online, causing distress among his fans. While the rumors were unfounded, they gained traction on social media platforms such as Twitter, where users expressed their frustration at being deceived into believing that Cornejo had been involved in a severe car accident.

Cornejo, who was born in 2004, is a rising star in the music industry. He learned to play the guitar by self-teaching through YouTube tutorials and gained inspiration for his songwriting from a breakup he went through during middle school. His debut album, Alma Vacia, achieved notable success on various Billboard charts, reaching the second position on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart and the seventh position on the Top Latin Albums chart. The album sold approximately 7,000 album equivalent units and reached number 156 on the Billboard 200 chart, maintaining a spot in the top ten of the Regional Mexican Albums chart for 35 weeks.

Cornejo’s talent as a songwriter led him to reach the top of the Billboard Latin Songwriters chart in the week ending October 30, 2021. His album Alma Vacia received recognition as one of the best albums of 2021 by The New York Times, and his single “Esta Danada” gained viral popularity on TikTok in September 2021, reaching number 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the week ending June 18, 2022, Ivan’s second studio album, “Danado,” made a remarkable debut by reaching and maintaining the top position on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. The album garnered significant success, selling 8,000 album-equivalent units and accumulating 11.9 million on-demand streams for its songs. It also achieved a peak position of number four on the Top Latin Albums chart and secured a position at number 28 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a significant milestone for Manzana Records, as it became their first album to reach number one.

Despite his rising success, false rumors regarding Ivan Cornejo’s death have caused distress among his fans. The rumors were unfounded and were disseminated by online users through Twitter. While incidents involving accidents and injuries can be distressing, it is essential to provide accurate information and avoid spreading false rumors that can cause unnecessary panic. As of the time of writing and publishing this article, there are no further details on Ivan Cornejo’s death.

In conclusion, Ivan Cornejo is a talented rising star in the American regional Mexican music scene. While false rumors regarding his death have caused distress among his fans, it is essential to provide accurate information and avoid spreading false rumors that can cause unnecessary panic. Cornejo’s success in the music industry is a testament to his talent and dedication, and we look forward to seeing more of his work in the future.

