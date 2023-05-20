Dead – Death – Obituary News : What Caused Jazz Musician Kelly Rusike’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Jazz Bassist Kelly Rusike Passes Away

We are deeply saddened to share that Kelly Rusike, a well-known bassist in jazz from Zimbabwe, has passed away. He took his last breath on Wednesday, leaving the music community mourning his death. Many people have been searching for more information about him and how he died, and we have gathered some details to share with you.

Kelly Rusike’s Career

Kelly Rusike was a talented and famous bassist in jazz from Zimbabwe. He was also a member of the Rusike Brothers, a family group that started in Lusaka, Zambia in 1978. In 1965, he shifted from Zimbabwe to Zambia. Kelly among his brothers was also famous on Zimbabwean television in the 1990s and had put out an album and multiple songs as a member of his legendary band, The Rusike Brothers. He also worked with many legendary musicians, including the late Dr. Oliver Mutukudzi, Rozalla Miller, and Jimi Dludlu. Rusike was the father of Abiathar Rusike.

Passing of Kelly Rusike

Kelly Rusike passed away on May 17, 2023, in Harare. His family has confirmed the news. Since the news has come on the internet, many people are saddened and curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after a long battle with diabetes.

Tributes and Condolences

Following the news of his passing, many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Kelly Rusike was a talented person who made his career by himself and achieved huge success due to his best work. His sudden death has left many people in shock and pain. May Rusike’s soul rest in peace.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Kelly Rusike’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Kelly Rusike Cause of Death? Jazz Musician Kelly Rusike Passed Away, Obituary/