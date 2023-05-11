Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Kenneth Egano’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kenneth Egano: Who is he?

Kenneth Egano, a Filipino professional boxer, was born in the Philippines. He began his professional career in 2019, and had already fought eight times before his premature death on May 10, 2023. Egano won three of eight fights with two knockouts. Egano, a rising star of the sport, had recently competed on a boxing card promoted by Manny Pacquiao.

Kenneth Egano Cause Of Death

Kenneth Egano, a professional boxer from the Philippines, fell into a serious coma on May 6, 2023 after his fight with Jason Facularin. He tragically died on May 10, 2023. Egano, a Filipino professional boxer who had won three out of eight fights prior to his death, was in a coma on May 6, 2023. His tragic death is a reminder that combat sports are dangerous and it’s important to prioritize athlete safety.

It is unclear what caused Egano to die, but the cause is thought to be injuries sustained in the fight. Egano may have suffered from a brain trauma during the fight, but other reports claim that he suffered a heart attack. Egano’s death is a tragic reminder that combat sports like boxing can be dangerous.

Filipino Boxer Kenneth Egano Dies

Kenneth Egano, a rising boxing star who had won 3 of his 8 professional fights, was an aspiring superstar in the world of boxing. The tragic events surrounding his collapse and death serve as a reminder of the dangers involved in combat sports. The condolences of the boxing community highlight the impact Egano made on his loved ones and the sport that he played.

The video footage was a stark reminder of the dangers that boxers face every time they enter the ring. Egano’s collapse came as a shock to all those present. He was immediately rushed to hospital for emergency care. The diagnosis of brain hemorrhage, however, was severe, and Egano remained in a serious coma for four days.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder to all combat athletes of the importance of safety. The referee, despite Egano winning the fight with Facularin by a wide margin, awarded him the victory in his absence, raising his hand to show that Egano could not celebrate the victory. The victory was not long-lasting, as the news of his death was announced only four days later, on May 10.

Boxer Kenneth Egano dead at 22

Manny Pacquiao has paid tribute to Kenneth Egano after his tragic death. He also highlighted the dangers of combat sports. Pacquiao said that human life is precious and boxers should be respected for risking their lives in the ring. He said that boxing, unlike other sports is extremely dangerous and should always be treated with caution.

The Games and Amusements Board of the Philippines expressed their sorrow at the tragic death of Kenneth Egano and extended condolences his family and friends. The organization acknowledged Egano’s contribution to boxing, and his impact on the community. The message was a reminder to all combat sports of the importance of putting athlete safety and wellbeing first.

Jason Facularin expressed his sorrow and condolences for the death of Egano, his opponent that fateful evening. He apologized for the tragic result of their match despite their both doing their best. This tribute showed the respect and camaraderie that boxers share, even after a devastating and difficult event.

