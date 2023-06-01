Dead – Death – Obituary News : What caused Lt. Ethan Quillen’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ethan Quillen: A Dedicated Firefighter

Death news is always traumatic news, but still, we have to listen to it. It’s quite hard for most people to accept and after that the next step is to heal, which not everyone is good at. Whether it is an ordinary man or a famous personality, the news of the death of anyone makes us sad. But this time we share the passing news of a person who provided his service to the citizens of his country. The deceased was identified as Ethan Quillen, who worked with the Paw Paw Fire Department. This department is located in Michigan and his co-workers are currently mourning his passing and paying tribute to him.

Cause of Death of Ethan Quillen?

The fire department is grieving the loss of one of its firefighters who tragically passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. But the news of his death broke on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The deceased was a volunteer firefighter responding to a call at that time of the winter storm. During his duty, he fell from a power line and suffered severe injuries and is now leaving the world. His family, friends, and co-workers are very saddened and this news is hard for them to believe.

After his sad passing, he left behind a wife and a young son. Not only his relatives but his community also miss him for his selfless service. Currently, all social networks are covering this news and paying tribute to it. People are saddened by the fact that he passed away while doing his service, which shows how much they love his work. There are many people who want to attend the last rites of it and for that, they are searching many websites so that they can get the details of it. Apart from that, there are many people who want to know more about him.

Who was Ethan Quillen?

Quillen was a citizen of Paw Paw, Michigan. He has resided with his family. The late he was a dedicated and hard-working member of the Paw Paw Fire Department, where he had worked as a volunteer firefighter for many years. The nature of him was quite friendly and kind and for that everyone loved him. He always liked helping people and was famous for his helping nature. However, only his previous works remain alive with us. The report indicates that at the time of his death, he was 32 years old. The news of his death is quite shocking for everyone, but we cannot change it and we can only pray for the salvation of his soul. The deceased’s obituary commemorated his life and his services with the Paw Paw Fire Department. May God rest his soul.

Ethan Quillen’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices firefighters make to keep us safe. His dedication to his community and selflessness will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

